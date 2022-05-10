Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe planning to leave PSG; Los Blancos suffer setback in pursuit of Monaco midfielder, and more - 9 May 2022

Real Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga. The result was only of academic interest, as manager Carlo Ancelotti’s men have already won the league.

Meanwhile, Jerome Rothen has said that Kylian Mbappe plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a Monaco midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 9th May 2022:

Kylian Mbappe planning to leave PSG, says Jerome Rothen

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is planning to leave PSG this summer, according to French football pundit Jerome Rothen. The Frenchman is in the final two months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. He has not committed himself to the Parisians yet, giving rise to speculations about his future. Real Madrid are eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos failed to secure Mbappe’s signature last summer when their colossal bids of over €150 million were turned down by the French side. However, the Parisians remain in the hunt for the 23-year-old, who wants to leave the Parc des Princes this year.

Real Madrid are planning to sign Mbappe on a Bosman move ahead of the new season. Speaking recently, as relayed by Marca, Rothen said that the Frenchman is now driven by the sporting project rather than money.

“Mbappe has remained open to the possibility of an extension, so PSG could offer him something substantial, but money isn't his priority, it's the sporting project. He wants these answers, and he is waiting for them. He doesn't have them."

Rothen continued:

"His plan, if nothing changes at PSG, is to leave. I hope that the PSG leaders are aware of that. What is certain, and the fans should know this, is that PSG means a lot to him and he does have strong connections to the club," Rothen said.

It remains to be seen if Madrid are able to lure him to the Bernabeu this season, especially if they win the UEFA Champions League. They face Liverpool in Paris on May 28 in the final.

Real Madrid suffer setback in pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in their quest to sign Aurelien Tchouameni. According to French journalist Julien Maynard, Liverpool are leading the race for the Monaco midfielder.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe at the moment. Los Blancos are monitoring the player with interest as they look to find an able successor to Casemiro.

Julien Maynard @JulienMaynard L’avenir d’Aurélien Tchouaméni n’est pas encore décidé - le PSG espère encore - mais c’est Liverpool et le Real Madrid qui tiennent la corde pour accueillir le milieu international de Monaco dès la saison prochaine (avantage Liverpool, pour l’heure). #Mercato L’avenir d’Aurélien Tchouaméni n’est pas encore décidé - le PSG espère encore - mais c’est Liverpool et le Real Madrid qui tiennent la corde pour accueillir le milieu international de Monaco dès la saison prochaine (avantage Liverpool, pour l’heure). #Mercato

The Brazilian has displayed signs of regression this season, so Ancelotti could be tempted to bring in a replacement this summer. Tchouameni looks tailor-made for the role but is also generating interest from clubs around Europe. However, the Reds who are leading the race for his signature, with PSG also keeping a watchful eye on the Frenchman.

Los Blancos interested in Davide Calabria

Davide Calabria has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Davide Calabria, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Italian full-back has caught the eye with his performances for AC Milan recently, forcing Los Blancos to take note. Ancelotti could be in the market for a right-back this summer amid the continued struggles of Dani Ceballos.

The Italian manager is eager to address the position ahead of the new season and could be tempted to target his countryman. Despite not being at his best in the current campaign, Calabria has still registered two goals and three assists in 31 games. However, the 25-year-old, contracted till 2025, is an indispensable part of the Rossoneri’s team so prising him away won't be easy.

