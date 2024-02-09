Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe reportedly agrees Los Blancos deal; Manchester City plan Erling Haaland renewal, and more - February 9, 2024

Real Madrid lock horns with Girona in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday (February 10) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are on a run of eight wins in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has agreed a deal in principal to move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. Elsewhere, Manchester City are planning to offer striker Erling Haaland a new deal amid interest from Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 9, 2024:

Kylian Mbappe reportedly agrees Real Madrid deal

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to a move to Real Madrid, according to Caught Offside.

The French superstar’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs out at the end of the campaign. While the Parisians are eager for him to stay, Mbappe hasn’t agreed a new deal amid interest from Los Blancos. The La Liga giants have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while and are going for the kill this year.

Mbappe is available as a free agent this summer, and Real Madrid have put plans in force to secure his services. The two parties have been locked in talks for a while, and a deal in principal has apparently been agreed regarding image rights and salary.

Los Blancos are awaiting the final confirmation from the French forward, who will come to a decision soon.

Manchester City plan Erling Haaland renewal

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City are planning to offer Erling Haaland a new deal, according to AS. The Norwegian forward has seen his stock rise since arriving at the Emirates in 2022.

Haaland was instrumental in City’s historic treble last season and continues to be one of their most important players. His efforts have not skipped the attention of Real Madrid, who are thinking of teaming him with Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland’s reported €200 million release clause doesn’t apply for clubs outside the Premier League, as per AS, which has only added to speculation. City, though, want to curb the rumours by tying their prized asset down to a new contract. Haaland recently revealed that he's happy at the Etihad. However, it is now believed that he's torn between a stay at City and a move to Los Blancos.

The Norwegian is apparently unsure whether the Spanish giants can afford both his and Mbappe’s salaries amid FFP norms. Haaland’s contract with the Premier League and European champions City runs till 2027.

Andriy Lunin wants to stay

Andry Lunin’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air.

Andry Lunin has expressed a desire to continue his stay at Real Madrid. The La Liga giants' decision to rope in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on loan, following Thiabaut Courtois’ injury last summer, raised doubts about the Ukrainian goalkeeper’s abilities.

However, Lunin has responded well, keeping Kepa on his toes this season and has registered six clean sheets in 15 appearances across competitions. His efforts have pleased Los Blancos, but his position at the club remains unstable.

Relevo says that Real Madrid are unlikely to pursue a permanent stay for Kepa, even at a cut-price deal. While that's good news for Lunin, Coutois’ imminent return to fitness is likely to relegate him back to the bench. The 24-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract with Los Blancos but hasn’t been offered a new deal yet.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Lunin admitted that he's unsure of his future.

“My contract? I have a contract until 2025, but I don’t know what will happen, but, of course, I want to stay,” said Lunin.

Los Blancos could opt to tie the Ukrainian down to a new deal, given that he has proven to be an able deputy to Courtois.