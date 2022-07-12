Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe tipped to join Los Blancos in the future; Juventus interested in Spanish defender, and more - July 12, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti guided Real Madrid to a league and UEFA Champions League double last season. The Italian will look to continue his Midas touch at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos legend Hugo Sanchez has tipped Kylian Mbappe to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in a Spanish defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 12, 2022:

Hugo Sanchez tips Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the future

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez believes Kylian Mbappe would eventually arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Los Blancos this summer but opted to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe has not definitively said no to Real Madrid. Knowing him, I am sure one day he will play for Real Madrid ( 🗣️Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez:Mbappe has not definitively said no to Real Madrid. Knowing him, I am sure one day he will play for Real Madrid ( @marca 🗣️Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez: Mbappe has not definitively said no to Real Madrid. Knowing him, I am sure one day he will play for Real Madrid (@marca) 💥🇫🇷 https://t.co/IuQlHIoAvH

Speaking to Radio Marca, Sanchez said that he's sure of Mbappe would play for his former club some day.

"Mbappe has not said a firm no to Madrid; he had to say ‘no’ due to social, political and family pressure. But knowing him, I am sure that one day he will play for Real Madrid," said Sanchez.

Juventus interested in Rafa Marin

Juventus are interested in Rafa Marin, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Juve FC. The Bianconeri are scouting the market for a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender is planning to leave Turin this summer for a fresh challenge, with Bayern Munich emerging as his next destination. The Bianconeri are preparing for his departure and have included Marin on their target list.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye with the Real Madrid B team and is tipped for a great future ahead. Juventus believe the Spaniard can replace De Ligt in manager Massimiliano Allegri's squad and want to move for him this summer. Los Blancos could allow him to leave for a suitable fee.

Gareth Bale opens up on leaving Los Blancos

Gareth Bale left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as a free agent.

Gareth Bale has opened up on leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer and joining Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). The Welshman spent nine immensely successful seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning a cabinet full of trophies.

Speaking at his unveiling, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner said that he's ready for a new challenge at LAFC.

"Yeah, the transition is not, I guess, an easy one, but one, I’m looking forward to the challenge. Obviously being in the middle of a season is a bit different, but yeah, I feel like I’ve been keeping myself fit in Europe’s off-season, and yeah, hopefully I can hit the ground running,” said Bale.

He continued:

"But yeah, this club has made the move already so much easier for me, so I can just concentrate on my football, and yeah, hopefully get on with doing what I do best."

Bale added that he's looking forward to playing alongside Carlo Vela:

“Yeah, really excited. Really looking forward to it. What he’s done for this club since he’s been here has been amazing. He’s been a big player for this club, and just training with him this morning and chatting with him this morning, I’ve known him and played against him in the past," said Bale.

He concluded:

"Yeah, we get on very well, and I’m looking forward to light up a partnership with him, and, hopefully, like I said, win some games and win some trophies.”

Bale is expected to make his LAFC debut on July 29 at the Banc of California Stadium against Seattle Sounders.

