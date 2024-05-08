Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Leny Yoro wants Los Blancos move, club advised to sign Jadon Sancho, and more - May 8, 2024

Real Madrid welcome Bayern Munich to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 8, in the Champions League semifinal second leg. With the tie evenly poised at 2-2, Carlo Ancelotti's team are expected to go all out to reach the final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Leny Yoro wants to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions have been advised to move for Jadon Sancho at the end of this season.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 8, 2024.

Leny Yoro wants Real Madrid move

Leny Yoro would prefer to join Real Madrid over a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea, according to Sports Zone. The French defender is one of the rising stars of European football and remains a wanted man ahead of the summer. Yoro has registered 42 appearances across competitions for Lille this season, 38 of which have been starts. He has scored three goals.

The player's contract with the club expires in 2025, and he is expected to be on the move at the end of the season. Los Blancos are eyeing defensive reinforcements this summer and have their eyes on the 18-year-old. The Frenchman is also wanted by the Parisians, and the Blues are hot on his heels as well. However, Yoro only has his eyes on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos advised to sign Jadon Sancho by club legend

Jadon Sancho

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has advised the club to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Defensa Central. The English forward joined Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan in January after falling out of favor with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

A recent report from talkSPORT said Sancho doesn't want to return to Old Trafford even if the Dutch manager is sacked at the end of this season.

The Red Devils remain open to his departure for a fair fee and Dortmund are apparently considering his permanent stay. The 24-year-old has done well since rejoining the club, registering three goals and two assists from 21 outings. His efforts have caught Zidane's eyes and the Frenchman has already asked Los Blancos to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report adds that Jude Bellingham also wants the La Liga giants to move for his countryman. However, club president Florentino Perez has no interest in Sancho.

Jude Bellingham opens up on joining Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admitted that he needed no convincing to join Real Madrid last summer. The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last year on a €103m move and has been a revelation so far. Bellingham has registered 22 goals and 10 assists from 38 outings across competitions and has already helped Los Blancos win the league.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's game, as cited by Madrid Universal, Bellingham thanked the club for choosing him last year.

"I have to thank Real Madrid for their interest. There are many talented players and I was honoured that they thought I had the right characteristics and personality to fit in. When they told me the project, they convinced me. I didn’t even have to think about it,” said Bellingham.

The 20-year-old added that playing for the La Liga champions has helped him fulfill a long-standing goal.

“I enjoy being a Real Madrid player, in good and bad times, when you have to get up and try again. Everything that has to do with playing at the highest level in such a big club seems incredible to me," said Bellingham.

He concluded:

"Real Madrid is always the highest you can aspire to in football. It’s always been the level I wanted to get to and could get to, but I didn’t think I would get there so fast. Now I’m here, I feel grateful every day to be able to represent this club. It’s a big part of my life now, it’s my life really. It has always been the goal for me."

Bellingham will be one of the favorites for the Ballon d'Or if he manages to inspire the club to a Champions League triumph.