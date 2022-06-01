Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi backs Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or; Los Blancos set to sign Aurelien Tchouameni for €80 million, and more - 31 May 2022

Real Madrid enjoyed a highly fruitful 2021-22 campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s wards won the Supercoppa de Espana, the La Liga title as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has tipped Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d’Or award this year. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are all set to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for €80 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 31 May 2022:

Lionel Messi backs Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema is the frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi believes Karim Benzema is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or award this year. The French striker was in glorious form for Real Madrid in the recently concluded campaign. He registered 44 goals from 46 appearances, helping them win league as well as the Champions League.

Benzema was indispensable in the Spanish giants’ run in the European tournament. The Frenchman scored 15 times in 12 games, including hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea. He was adjudged the player of the tournament and has Messi’s backing to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

Speaking to TyC Sports, as relayed by The Mirror, the Argentinean said that Benzema was fundamental in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph.

“I think there are no doubts, it is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up cementing his position with the Champions League victory. He was fundamental from the Round of 16 onwards in all the games. I think there are no doubts this year."

Real Madrid set to sign Aurelien Tchouameni for €80 million

Aurelien Tchouameni could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will meet Monaco’s €80 million asking price for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to AS via RMC Spot.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target for the Spanish giants, who have been engaged in negotiations with the player since March. Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG opened up funds at the Santiago Bernabeu, which will now be invested in Tchouameni.

The Frenchman is also wanted by the Parisians, who attempted to use Mbappe as a facilitator for a potential deal. However, the Monaco midfielder was adamant that he will not stay in France next season.

The 22-year-old wanted to move to La Liga or the Premier League, and Los Blancos have now won the race for his signature.

Wales manager praises Los Blancos fans for cheering Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu is coming to an end.

Wales’ national team manager Robert Page has lauded Real Madrid fans for giving Gareth Bale a loud reception during the Champions League parade.

The Welshman has been at daggers drawn with the fans for quite some time. His current contract expires this summer, and he is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking recently, Page spoke highly of Bale.

“I thought they showed class and rightly so for what he’s achieved for that football club. You look back to what he’s done, scoring winners in Champions League finals and in the manner in which he’s done it. What an achievement for him personally to be a part of that group of people, that team that’s achieved that, is phenomenal,” said Page.

He continued:

“Not many players can say they’ve done that, so credit to him. He deserves all the plaudits, absolutely. He’s in good spirits as he always is. He was adamant he was meeting the players in Portugal to fly to Poland with them, which speaks volumes. He wanted to be with the squad as soon as possible. He’s as humble as ever, he’s met up with the group and he’s been first class right away.”

