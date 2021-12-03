Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool keeping a close eye on Karim Benzema; club want €40 million to part ways with Spanish star, and more - 3rd December 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to Reale Arena to face Real Sociedad on Saturday. Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table after 15 games, seven points ahead of Los Txuri-Urdin.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Karim Benzema, whose future at Real Madrid is no longer set in stone. Elsewhere, Los Blancos want €40 million to part ways with a Spanish star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 3rd December 2021.

Liverpool keeping a close eye on Karim Benzema

Liverpool are interested in Karim Benzema.

Liverpool are interested in Karim Benzema, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Frenchman has been indispensable for Real Madrid in recent times. However, his future has come under doubt due to Los Blancos' pursuit of Erling Haaland. Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the situation, and will attempt to prise Benzema away from Madrid next year.

The Frenchman joined Real Madrid in 2009, and has been a consistent performer for Los Blancos since then. Benzema has taken his game to a new level since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old has been in impeccable form once again this season. Benzema has already scored 17 goals and set up eight more from 19 games in all competitions this campaign.

GOAL @goal 4️⃣6️⃣ games.

3️⃣5️⃣ goals.



Karim Benzema's brilliant play in 2021 rolls on 👍 4️⃣6️⃣ games. 3️⃣5️⃣ goals.Karim Benzema's brilliant play in 2021 rolls on 👍 https://t.co/bpXyuXY1L3

Benzema continues to be the difference for Real Madrid, but is least pleased with the club's plans. Los Blancos want to bring in Erling Haaland as an eventual replacement for the Frenchman. If the Norwegian arrives, the 33-year-old might end his association with the La Liga giants.

Benzema is not short of options. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the Frenchman has produced performances that have endeared him to Liverpool. The Reds want to offer Benzema a fresh start, but could face competition from PSG for his services.

Real Madrid want €40 million to part ways with Marco Asensio

Real Madrid want €40 million for Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid want €40 million for Marco Asensio, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos are willing to cash in on him. Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in the 25-year-old.

The Magpies are expected to invest heavily in the squad in January. The Premier League giants are willing to offer €20 million for Asensio. However, Madrid might let the Spaniard leave for €40 million.

Juventus interested in Thibaut Courtois

Juventus are interested in Courtois.

Juventus are interested in Thibaut Courtois, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Belgian goalkeeper has been rock solid at the back for Real Madrid since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018. However, Courtois has reservations about Los Blancos' ability to compete for the Champions League.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 🚨| Thibaut Courtois was chosen as Man of the Match against Athletic Club. 👏 🚨| Thibaut Courtois was chosen as Man of the Match against Athletic Club. 👏 https://t.co/M1pcojIlhM

The Belgian is willing to consider a departure from Real Madrid if a suitable opportunity arises. The Bianconeri are hoping to convince him to move to Turin. However, the Serie A side could face competition from Newcastle United for his signature.

Edited by Bhargav