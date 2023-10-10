Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in 3-way battle for Victor Osimhen; club eyeing Goncalo Inacio, and more - October 10, 2023

Real Madrid take on Sevilla in La Lig on October 21 after the international break. Carlo Ancelotti's team are atop the standings after nine games, two points ahead of second-placed Girona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are battling two other clubs for the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are keeping a close eye on Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 10, 2023:

Real Madrid in three-way battle for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are locked in a battle with Manchester United and Chelsea for Victor Osimhen, according to Calciomercato.

The Nigerian striker's future is the talk of the town following a recent social media controversy. Napoli's decision to poke fun at their star man for a missed penalty against Bologna hasn't gone down well with the player, plunging his future into uncertainty.

Osimhen has been a revelation for the Italian club recently, helping them win the league last season. He has registered 65 goals and 15 assists in 111 games across competitions for the Serie A champions. However, his contract with the club expires in 2025, but he's yet to sign an extension following recent developments.

Los Blancos are staying abreast of the situation as they look to improve their attack. The La Liga giants are yet to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema, with Joselu only considered a short-term option. Real Madrid have their eyes on Kylian Mbappe for the role, but prising him away from Paris Saint-Germain could be a challenge.

Osimhen could be a superb alternative and Napoli, could be forced to cash in on the player next summer if he continues to stall an extension. However, the La Liga giants face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for his signature.

Los Blancos eyeing Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Goncalo Inacio, according to Defensa Central.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength with Sporting CP recently and is now a prominent figure in the first team. He has started all 10 games for the Portuguese club this season, generating interest from clubs across Europe.

Los Blancos are keen to strengthen their backline next year, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez on the wrong side of 30. Inacio has displayed the abilities to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu and has a €60 million release clause in his contract.

The La Liga giants will have to ward off competition from Liverpool for the 22-year-old's signature, though.

Real Madrid contemplating Serhou Guirassy move

Serhou Guirassy is wanted at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are considering a move for Serhou Guirassy, according to Defensa Central.

The 27-year-old joined VfB Stuttgart last summer on loan before the move was made permanent this year. The Guinea international has been in scintillating form this season, registering 14 goals and two assists in eight games across competitions.

Guirassy's rise has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the club short in the centre-forward department. The La Liga giants are scouting the market for options and have added the 27-year-old to their wishlist.

However, the player is under a long-term contract with Stuttgart, so prising him away won't be easy. There's considerable interest in his services from the Premier League as well.