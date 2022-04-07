Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €150 million for Borussia Dortmund star; club locked in battle with PSG for Bayern Munich ace, and more - 6 April 2022

Real Madrid travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea. The La Liga giants will be eager to avenge their semifinal defeat against the holders last season

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been asked to pay €150 million to secure the signature of a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are locked in battle with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a Bayern Munich star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 6th April 2022:

Real Madrid asked to pay €150 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has lit up the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid have been asked to pay €150 million for the services of Jude Bellingham, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The English midfielder has been exceptional for Borussia Dortmund since joining them in 2020. His recent performances have caught the imagination of La Liga giants Madrid.

Bellingham has been on fire this season, registering six goals and 13 assists in 38 games across competitions. The 18-year-old has also broken into the England national team and is already among the finest young midfielders in the world. Los Blancos are enticed by his quality on the pitch and are hot on his heels.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to reinvigorate his ageing midfield this summer. The Italian has a settled midfield trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The three have dominated the European club circuit for years but are all on the wrong side of 30. Kroos and Modric are already in the twilight of their illustrious careers, forcing the club to consider succession plans.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow



We also know the youngest guy pretty well too 🥶 Did you know that Jude Bellingham is the second youngest foreign player to record 10 assists in a Bundesliga season?We also know the youngest guy pretty well too 🥶 Did you know that Jude Bellingham is the second youngest foreign player to record 10 assists in a Bundesliga season?⭐️We also know the youngest guy pretty well too 🥶 https://t.co/yGMBGqLHIA

Ancelotti is also unlikely to hold on to Dani Ceballos and Isco beyond the summer. Real Madrid want to focus on their midfield at the end of the season and have set their sights on Bellingham. The La Liga giants have already begun talks with Borussia Dortmund to enquire about the Englishman’s availability.

However, Los Blancos have been informed that the 18-year-old would cost €150 million. The Spanish giants are already planning to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer. As such, a move for Bellingham is unlikely to materialise this year.

Los Blancos locked in battle with PSG for Corentin Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are locked in battle with PSG for Corentin Tolisso, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The French midfielder is likely to leave Bayern Munich on a Bosman move this summer. The 27-year-old’s current contract runs out at the end of the season, but the Bavarians have not offered him an extension yet. Los Blancos are monitoring the situation with interest.

Tolisso’s injury woes at the Allianz Arena have not deterred the La Liga giants. Ancelotti believes the Frenchman could be a valuable addition to his squad. The Frenchman’s availability on a free transfer also makes him an enticing option. However, Los Blancos could have to ward off competition from PSG, who are also in the race for his signature.

Thibaut Courtois wants Champions League tie to be decided at Santiago Bernabeu

Thibaut Courtois is preparing to face Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois wants his team's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Chelsea to be decided at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid overturned a 2-0 deficit against PSG at home in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the first leg, the Belgian goalkeeper also referred to that comeback win, saying:

“We want to take the tie back to the Bernabeu. We want to be able to decide the tie in the Bernabeu. We saw against Paris, how at the Bernabeu we were able to come back."

Edited by Bhargav