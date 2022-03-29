Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €40 million for Porto star; Marco Asensio willing to move to Juventus, and more - 29 March 2022

Real Madrid next face Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga. They lead second-placed Sevilla by nine points with nine games remaining as they seek their second league title in three years.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been asked to pay €40 million to secure the services of a Porto midfielder. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio is willing to move to Juventus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29th March 2022:

Real Madrid asked to pay €40 million for Vitinha

Vitinha has been on the rise this season.

Real Madrid have to pay €40 million to secure the signature of Vitinha, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Portuguese midfielder has caught the eye with a string of impressive displays for Porto. La Liga giants Madrid are among a host of clubs tracking his development with interest.

Vitinha returned to Porto last summer after struggling to find his feet during a season-long loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, his failure at the Midlands club has turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Since returning to familiar surroundings, the 22-year-old has hit the form of his life. The Portuguese has appeared 38 times for Porto across competitions this season, registering three goals and as many assists.

His rise has endeared him to Los Blancos, who are looking for a new midfielder this summer. Luka Modric is in the twilight of his career, while Toni Kroos is also on the wrong side of 30.

Ancelotti is eager to lay down succession plans for the two vital cogs in his midfield. The Italian is also set to bid adieu to Isco and Dani Ceballos this summer.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are interested in signing Porto midfielder Vitinha and Jurgen Klopp has asked Pep Lijnders to keep a close eye on the 22-year-old, who would cost in the region of £33m. [ @ojogo Liverpool are interested in signing Porto midfielder Vitinha and Jurgen Klopp has asked Pep Lijnders to keep a close eye on the 22-year-old, who would cost in the region of £33m. [@ojogo] https://t.co/OYJrVy1o6N

The departures will open up space in the squad for a new face. The Spanish giants are keeping a close eye on various targets and also have Vitinha on their radar. Porto are willing to let the 22-year-old leave if they receive his release clause of €40 million, but Real Madrid are unlikely to have a free run at their man. Liverpool are also eager to add the Portuguese to their roster.

Manager Jurgen Klopp opted against signing a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. With James Milner at the tail end of his career, the German manager wants to sign Vitinha to add more quality to his midfield.

Marco Asensio willing to move to Juventus

Marco Asensio is warming up to a move to Turin.

Marco Asensio is willing to join Juventus this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The 26-year-old has failed to convince Ancelotti this season. The arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer could further dent his game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer if he is not offered a suitable new deal. The La Liga giants are willing to hand him €4.5 million in wages annually, but that may not be enough to convince Asensio to stay.

Football España @footballespana_ Marco Asensio's future at Real Madrid is up in the air. Los Blancos are trying to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer. They'd join Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema in a pretty stacked forward line and Asensio would be sure to see a lot less minutes. Marco Asensio's future at Real Madrid is up in the air. Los Blancos are trying to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer. They'd join Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema in a pretty stacked forward line and Asensio would be sure to see a lot less minutes. https://t.co/fwJpsGSA6i

The Bianconeri are willing to intervene and prise the 26-year-old away from the club. Asensio has scored eight league goals this season.

Juventus have identified the Spaniard as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Paolo Dybala. Asensio wants €7 million per-year in wages, and the Serie A giants could be ready to grant his wish. The Spaniard is willing to move to Turin if Los Blancos do not table an improved offer before the summer.

Los Blancos handed opportunity to sign Owen Wijndal

Owen Wijndal is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have been offered the services of Owen Wijndal, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Dutch full-back’s agent Mino Raiola is looking to broker a blockbuster move for his client this summer. The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season for AZ Alkmaar. So he has been touted as a long-term replacement for Marcelo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are expected to be in the market for a new full-back this summer, with the Brazilian set to leave. The La Liga giants have identified Kieran Tierney as an option, but prising him away from Arsenal could be a herculean task. Wijndal has emerged as a cheaper alternative and could be available for just €10 million. He has bagged a goal and ten assists across competitions this season.

