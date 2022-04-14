Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos backed to reach Champions League final; Manchester City interested in Toni Kroos, and more - 13 April 2022

Real Madrid saw off a resolute Chelsea side to progress to the semifinals of UEFA the Champions League on Tuesday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost the game 2-3 but won the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Fabio Capello has backed Los Blancos to reach the final of this season's UEFA Champions League. Elsewhere, Manchester City are interested in veteran Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 13th April 2022:

Real Madrid backed to reach UEFA Champions League final by Fabio Capello

Fabio Capello believes Los Blancos could reach the 2022 UEFA Champions League final.

Former England manager Fabio Capello has backed Real Madrid to progress all the way to the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The Spanish giants are a step away from the final after overcoming Chelsea in the quarterfinals. Los Blancos have been on the rise this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, as relayed by Football Italia, Capello praised his compatriot for the substitutions that changed the game, saying:

“As far as Real Madrid-Chelsea is concerned, you can prepare as much as you want for a game, but against teams of this level, the slightest mistake condemns you. Then sometimes the goalkeeper saves you, as Real had last night with Courtois,” said Capello.

He added:

“But both had prepared well; then Ancelotti was very good with the substitutions, throwing in freshness and quality. I repeat, you can prepare whatever you want, but when you have players of this quality, anything can happen."

Capello added that the La Liga giants could reach the final this season, saying:

“It’s possible; Real Madrid are humble. They know they have a superior squad, but they all sacrifice; Ancelotti gives them personality, and they have an incredible centre forward. For me they weren’t the favourites, but now in my opinion, they can be."

Ancelotti is now the third manager to reach eight UEFA Champions League semifinals, also Jose Mourinho (8) and Pep Guardiola (9).

Manchester City interested in Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Manchester City are interested in Toni Kroos, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The German midfielder is out of a contract with Real Madrid next summer. Los Blanos are only offering him a one-year extension, in line with the club’s policy. Kroos is not happy with the offer and could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. City are planning to take him to the Etihad.

Manager Pep Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the 32-year-old and is eager to add the player to his roster. The Spanish manager is all set to lose Fernandinho at the end of the season, so Kroos could be an able replacement. Guardiola is convinced that the German’s experience in the middle of the park could help City flourish next season.

Kroos featured in 51 games in his only season under Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan prepare for talks with Los Blancos duo

Luka Jovic (right) has struggled for chances at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Inter Milan are preparing to initiate talks with Luka Jovic and Dani Ceballos, according to AS via Il Corriere dello Sport.

The Real Madrid duo have dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland’s impending arrival could further dent Jovic’s chances at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Serb is desperate to leave to turn his career around.

Ceballios has also failed to convince Ancelotti and is all set to leave this summer. The Nerazzurri are preparing to cash in on Lautaro Martinez to address their finances. If they fail to do so, the Serie A giants could look to take Jovic on loan to bolster their attack. Inter are also interested in a loan deal for Ceballos, who they have identified as a backup for Marcelo Brozovic.

Edited by Bhargav