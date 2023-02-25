Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos backed to sign Jude Bellingham; Carlo Ancelotti wants Nacho stay, and more - February 25, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to lock horns with local rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday (February 25) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are second in the league after 22 games, while their opponents this weekend are fourth.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Los Blancos could win the race to sign Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, Ancelotti has said that he wants Nacho Fernandez to stay at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 25, 2023:

Real Madrid backed to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Stan Collymore believes Real Madrid are the most attractive option for Jude Bellingham right now. The English midfielder is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, and there’s already a beeline for his signature. Apart from Los Blancos, Liverpool are also eager to secure the services of the 19-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Collymore said that the La Liga giants’ penchant of winning silverware makes them the most lucrative destination for Bellingham.

“The most attractive option for Jude Bellingham in the summer is Real Madrid. They still have an incredible habit of winning the Champions League – it’s their trophy and La Liga pretty much guarantees players of a 50% chance of winning the league,” said Collymore.

He added:

“If I were Bellingham and FSG announced they’d sold the club to uber-wealthy owners and Liverpool could then compete with the likes of Manchester City and PSG, I’d consider going to Anfield because he could become the poster boy of their new era, but if that doesn’t happen in time for the summer, which I don’t think it will, then it has to be Real Madrid.”

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



84% pass accuracy

69 touches

7/12 ground duels won

3/5 long balls completed

3/5 dribbles completed

3/3 tackles won

2 key passes



Leader. 🤩 Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea:84% pass accuracy 69 touches 7/12 ground duels won 3/5 long balls completed 3/5 dribbles completed 3/3 tackles won2 key passes Leader. 🤩 https://t.co/yfYAR8rSXS

Collymore also backed Bellingham to replace the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“They’re going to want him to succeed the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and he’s capable of doing that. He is also familiar with living abroad; he’s already proven that he can leave England and play in a different league, so moving to Spain probably wouldn’t be a problem,” said Collymore.

Bellingham has appeared 29 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season, racking up ten goals and six assists.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Nacho stay

Nacho Fernandez is staring at an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he wants Nacho to stay at Real Madrid. The veteran defender is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and is contemplating a fresh challenge this summer.

Nacho has largely been a backup at the Santiago Bernabeu for his entire career but now reportedly wants to leave in search of regular football.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Getting the praise he deserves Real Madrid didn't concede another goal after Nacho Fernández replaced David Alaba in the 27th minute.Getting the praise he deserves Real Madrid didn't concede another goal after Nacho Fernández replaced David Alaba in the 27th minute. Getting the praise he deserves 👏 https://t.co/lVQAMo9O9L

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti spoke highly of Nacho, praising his attitude and also saying that the Spaniard will be in the team against Atletico Madrid.

“Nacho ... I don't know what will happen next year; maybe we are both here. I'd like to keep watching him at Valdebebas instead of on TV; of course, I see him every day, and there was a time when he was not happy. With me, he hasn't complained, and he has continued to suffer during the period he hasn't played; he has been a professional, and when he was needed, he has always delivered,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"I'm not here to make friends. I have a weakness, which is that I want Real Madrid to be happy. ... and that only happens if we win. I feel sorry for my players because I am very fond of them, I just want Real Madrid to be happy ... and having said that, tomorrow he will play at left-back.”

The 33-year-old has appeared 25 times across competitions this season for the Spanish giants.

Thibaut Courtois praises Jan Oblak

Thibaut Courtois is preparing to face Atletico Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois has heaped praise on Jan Oblak ahead of the Madrid derby this weekend.

The two goalkeepers have consistently been among the finest in Europe in the last few seasons and will face each other for the umpteenth time on Saturday. Both have been indispensable for their respective team over the years.

Speaking recently, as cited by DAZN via Football Espana, the Belgian labelled Oblak as one of the best in the world.

“Where he helps Atleti the most is with his reflexes on the line. He’s one of the best in the world at doing that,” said Courtois.

Courtois has registered four straight clean sheets in the league.

