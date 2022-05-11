Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos complete move for Chelsea defender; club face competition from Juventus for Bayern Munich attacker, and more - 11 May 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already won the league this season and will use this game to prepare for the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have secured the signature of a Chelsea defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants face competition from Juventus for a Bayern Munich attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 11 May 2022:

Real Madrid complete move for Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger will move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid have completed a move for Antonio Rudiger, according to AS via The Athletic. The German defender is in the final two months of his contract with Chelsea, but the Blues have failed to convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger has gone from strength to strength since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel. He has emerged as one of the finest defenders in Europe, generating interest from Los Blancos.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has today signed for Real Madrid. 4yr deal, €9/10m net + joining bonus & €400m release clause. Medical already done, official announcement after #CFC theathletic.com/news/antonio-r… Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has today signed for Real Madrid. 4yr deal, €9/10m net + joining bonus & €400m release clause. Medical already done, official announcement after #UCL final @TheAthleticUK after @FabrizioRomano report earlier #RMFC 🚨 Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has today signed for Real Madrid. 4yr deal, €9/10m net + joining bonus & €400m release clause. Medical already done, official announcement after #UCL final @TheAthleticUK after @FabrizioRomano report earlier #RMFC #CFC theathletic.com/news/antonio-r…

Ancelotti is eager to shore up his backline ahead of the new season. The La Liga giants lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer. David Alaba's arrival helped ease matters, while Eder Militao's emergence also appeared to be a godsend.

However, Real Madrid remain determined to add more steel to their backline, and Chelsea's ownership problems have now helped the La Liga giants seal the deal. The German defender has put pen to paper on a four-year deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2026. Rudiger will reportedly earn €9-10 million after tax every season, which would be more than his current wages at Chelsea.

Los Blancos will announce the deal after the UEFA Champions League final, though. The 29-year-old has already completed his medicals and will reportedly have a release clause of €400 million.

Los Blancos face competition from Juventus for Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry has admirers in Turin.

Real Madrid will face competition from Juventus for the signature of Serge Gnabry, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT. The German attacker is edging closer to the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich. He is yet to sign a new deal, prompting interest from Los Blancos.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive The following clubs are all interested in signing Serge Gnabry as talks over a new Bayern deal continues to stall:



Real Madrid

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

Juventus

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham



(Source: Fichajes) The following clubs are all interested in signing Serge Gnabry as talks over a new Bayern deal continues to stall:Real Madrid🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 LiverpoolJuventus🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham(Source: Fichajes) 🚨 The following clubs are all interested in signing Serge Gnabry as talks over a new Bayern deal continues to stall:🇪🇸 Real Madrid 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool🇮🇹 Juventus🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham (Source: Fichajes) https://t.co/V9ZGUvk9xh

The La Liga giants are likely to offload both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio this summer. Gnarby has been shortlisted as a possible target to help mitigate their departures.

However, the 26-year-old is also wanted by Juventus, who want the German to be part of a new-look attack in Turin next season. Gnabry has 17 goals and ten assists across competitions this season.

Thierry Henry tips Liverpool to win UEFA Champions League

Thierry Henry has put his money on Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Thierry Henry has backed Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The Reds will lock horns with Los Blancos in the final in Paris on May 28. Speaking recently, Henry also aimed a dig at Los Blancos, saying:

"All European clubs fear Real Madrid... and Madrid fear Barcelona. Personally, I think Liverpool will win the Champions League. They are stronger than Real Madrid."

The Frenchman went on to name Karim Benzema as the favourite for the Ballon d'Or award.

"To make the Champions League final even bigger, the two favourites for the Ballon d'Or are (Sadio0 Mane and (Karim) Benzema. I still think Benzema is ahead, but if Mane wins with Liverpool, and they do the quadruple, he's a pretty strong opponent, and it would be great for Africa. But my money is still on Benzema," said Henry.

Benzema has scored 43 times in as many games across competitions this season.

