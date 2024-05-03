Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos considering Luka Modric renewal; Andriy Lunin set to stay, and more - May 3, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face Cadiz on Saturday, May 4, in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will arrive within touching distance of the league trophy if they win this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are contemplating a one-year extension for veteran midfielder Luka Modric. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is set to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 3, 2024.

Real Madrid considering Luka Modric renewal

Luka Modric's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains unclear

Real Madrid are considering a new contract for Luka Modric, according to Cadena SER.

The Croatian midfielder's deal with the club expires at the end of the season, and he remains heavily linked with an exit. There's interest in the player's services from the Middle East, while he also has admirers in the MLS. Meanwhile, former club Dinamo Zagreb are apparently keen for Modric to return to his old hunting ground.

However, the 38-year-old believes he still has the ability to play top-flight football and wants to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season. Modric has appeared 40 times across competitions for Los Blancos, registering two goals and six assists. Most of his appearances have been from the bench, with the Croatian no longer a first-team regular for the La Liga giants.

However, Real Madrid are pleased with the player's impact from the bench as well and are seriously considering keeping him around for another season. However, the only concern for the club is that it would hamper the development of younger talents like Arda Guler.

A final decision on the matter is pending, but a new contract is looking increasingly likely. The player has always maintained that he wants to continue with Los Blancos and also dreams of hanging his boots at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Andriy Lunin set to stay

Andriy Lunin is all set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

Andriy Lunin is close to committing his future at Real Madrid, according to The Athletic.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. Thrust into limelight following the unfortunate pre-season injury to Thibaut Courtois, Lunin has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The 25-year-old even relegated Kepa Arrizabalaga - who arrived on loan from Chelsea last summer - to the bench, and ensured that the Belgian wasn't missed.

Lunin has registered 12 clean sheets from 19 outings across competitions, helping his club arrive at the brink of another La Liga triumph. He has also been outstanding in the Champions League, playing a starring role in the semifinals against Manchester City.

His efforts have convinced Los Blancos, who have moved quickly to end any speculation regarding his future. Lunin's contract with the Spanish giants is due to expire in 2025, but the club are working to tie him down to an improved deal until 2028.

Dani Ceballos agrees to join Atletico Madrid

Dani Ceballos could be on his way to the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Dani Ceballos has an agreement in place to join Atletico Madrid this summer, according to journalist Siro Lopez.

The Spanish midfielder is a forgotten man at Real Madrid and has struggled for game time this season. Ceballos has appeared 22 times across competitions for the club, only five of which have been starts.

The 27-year-old is understandably frustrated by the situation and is assessing his options ahead of the summer. Real Betis were hoping to take their former player back home, but Ceballos has opted against a reunion at the Benito Villamarin.

Instead, the Spaniard has reportedly reached an agreement with Los Blancos' bitter rivals. However, Los Rojiblancos still have to make an offer that Real Madrid cannot refuse to get their man. The player's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs till 2027.