Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end Erling Haaland pursuit; Eden Hazard not interested in Newcastle United move, and more - 17 January 2022

Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, beating Athletic Club 2-0 in the final in Riyadh. Goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema helped Los Blancos to their first silverware of the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard doesn't want to leave Los Blancos for Newcastle United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 17th January 2022:

Real Madrid end Erling Haaland pursuit

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Erling Haaland, according to Mundo Deportivo. Los Blancos are looking for a new striker this year, and were previously heavily linked with the Norwegian. However, it now appears that the La Liga giants might no longer target the 21-year-old.

Haaland has evolved into one of the most feared strikers in Europe since moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The Norwegian has plundered 78 goals and set up 21 more from 77 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga side. However, the 21-year-old is tipped to leave the club this summer.

Real Madrid are among the favourites for his signature, although Barcelona are also in the race. Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema, who is already 34. Despite Benzema's recent form, the La Liga giants need a long-term replacement for the Frenchman. Haaland has emerged as a probable option.

The Norwegian also prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Haaland. Instead, Los Blancos want to put all their efforts into securing the services of Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG star is tipped to move to the La Liga giants on a free move this summer. However, with reports surfacing that Mbappe could sign an extension with the Parisians, Real Madrid want to prioritise a move for the 23-year-old.

Eden Hazard not interested in Newcastle United move

Eden Hazard is not interested in joining Newcastle United.

Eden Hazard is not interested in joining Newcastle United, according to El Nacional. The Belgian is the subject of interest from the Magpies, who are looking to spend heavily on their squad this month. Hazard has struggled since joining Real Madrid in 2019, and is tipped to leave Los Blancos in search of regular football.

Newcastle United are offering him an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu. The Premier League side are willing to offer €50 million for his services. However, the 31-year-old doesn't want to engage in a relegation battle at St. James' Park. Instead, Hazard could only leave Real Madrid if he is handed a chance to move back to Chelsea.

Florentino Perez says Luka Modric deserves another Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Luka Modric deserves another Ballon d'Or award.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Luka Modric deserves another Ballon d'Or award. The Croatian has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season. He was on song in the Spanish Super Cup final too, scoring a sublime goal in the title match against Bilbao.

Speaking after the win over Bilbao, Perez heaped praise on Modric.

"Without wanting to brag, they (Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois) are the best players in the world in their positions. Modric is in enviable form; he's worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or again," said Perez.

