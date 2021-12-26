Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end pursuit of Jules Kounde; club initiate contact with Ajax star, and more - 26 December 2021

Real Madrid are likely to invest in their squad next year. Los Blancos have been very impressive under Carlo Ancelotti thus far this season. They lead second-placed Sevilla by eight points after 19 La Liga games, while they're into the Champions League Round of 16 as group winners.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have begun talks with an Ajax midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26th December 2021.

Real Madrid end pursuit of Jules Kounde

Real Madrid have pulled the plug on a pursuit of Kounde.

Real Madrid have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman is expected to leave Sevilla next year. Los Blancos were previously tipped to sign the 23-year-old, but have now decided to exit the race.

Kounde rose to prominence after a series of assured performances for Sevilla last season. He generated a lot of attention over the summer. Real Madrid and Chelsea were among the clubs monitoring the 23-year-old with interest. However, a move away from Sevilla did not materialise, much to the frustration of the player.

Instead of brooding over the same, the Frenchman has hit a higher gear this campaign. It was previously believed Los Blancos would dive for Kounde next year. However, Real Madrid have decided not to tread that route, as they are reluctant to pay a premium price for the 23-year-old.

Real Madrid believe Antonio Rudiger could be a better option, especially as he would be available on a Bosman move. The Chelsea defender's current deal expires next summer, and he has not agreed to an extension thus far. Los Blancos could even strike a pre-agreement with the player in January.

As such, Real Madrid are planning to prioritise a move for the German defender, and will not target Kounde next year.

Los Blancos initiate contact with Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid have initiated contact to sign Gravenberch next year.

Real Madrid have initiated contact to sign Ryan Gravenberch next year, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Dutch midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with Ajax. The Eredivisie side want to tie him down to a new deal. However, the 19-year-old wants to leave amid interest from top clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid and Liverpool are tracking the situation of Ryan Gravenberch at Ajax.

Real Madrid are looking to replenish their ageing midfield comprising the trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Los Blancos believe Gravenberch could become a mainstay in their midfield alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde in the future.

The La Liga giants have already initiated talks with Mino Raiola, the Dutchman's agent, over the player's possible move next year. However, Real Madrid could face competition from Liverpool for his signature

Real Madrid monitoring Alex Sandro

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Alex Sandro of Juventus.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Alex Sandro, according to Fichajes. Los Blancos want a new left-back in January, with Marcelo edging closer to an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants have identified Juventus star Sandro as a viable target.





[Gazzetta dello Sport via AroundJuventus] Alex Sandro and Bentancur are two players that Max Allegri found they have changed but not in a positive way. The Brazilian fullback will be on the transfer list but his salary could be a deterrent to potential buyers.

The Brazilian has fallen out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri, so the Bianconeri could be ready to let him leave for cheap. Real Madrid believe Sandro has all the attributes to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

