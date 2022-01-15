Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos enter race for Premier League star, club want €55m for French prodigy, and more - 15 January 2022

Real Madrid face Athletic Club on Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Los Blancos got the better of Barcelona in the semifinals to book a place in the main event.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have entered the race for a Premier League star also wanted by Liverpool. Los Blancos want €55 million to part ways with a French midfielder.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 15, 2022.

Real Madrid enter race for Kalvin Phillips

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Kalvin Phillips

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Kalvin Phillips, according to El Nacional.

The English midfielder has been outstanding for Leeds United in recent seasons. Phillips is already wanted by Liverpool and Los Blancos have now entered the fray.

The 26-year-old rose through the ranks at Leeds and has emerged as one of their most important players of late. He was also a key member of the English team that reached the finals of Euro 2020.

Despite his recent injuries, Phillips is a wanted man, with both the Reds and Real Madrid interested in his services.

Liverpool are looking to replenish their options in the middle of the park this year. James Milner is in the twilight of his career, while Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have endured injury woes of late.

Jurgen Klopp wants to rope in Phillips to sort out the issue, but faces competition from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are also looking to shore up their midfield this year. Casemiro will be 30 in February and is no longer the player he was.

The Brazilian is slowing down and Carlo Ancelotti wants a proper replacement to ensure a smooth transition in midfield. Los Blancos have identified the Leeds United star as the ideal candidate for the role.

The Premier League side would prefer to offload Phillips to Real Madrid rather than Liverpool.

Los Blancos want €55m for Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid want €55m to part ways with Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid want €55 million to part ways with Eduardo Camavinga, according to El Nacional. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos last summer, but has failed to cement a place in the starting XI.

The exceptional trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro have kept him on the bench. The 19-year-old is frustrated with the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu and is contemplating a move away from the club.

Liverpool have emerged as a possible destination. Jurgen Klopp is eager to secure the services of the Frenchman.

Real Madrid are willing to let Camavinga leave for a suitable bid.

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester City for French defender

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester City for Jules Kounde

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester City for Jules Kounde, according to El Nacional. Los Blancos have been linked with the Sevilla defender for some time.

Pep Guardiola wants a new defender at the Etihad and the Citizens are willing to pay €80 million for the 23-year-old.

Chelsea failed with a move for Kounde last summer. Real Madrid are expected to bolster their backline this year and the Frenchman remains a target.

However, City are planning to win the race by triggering the player’s release clause.

