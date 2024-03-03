Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Andrea Cambiaso; club want Brazilian duo to stay, and more - March 3, 2024

Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday (March 2) in La Liga. Vinicius Junior scored a brace to help his team salvage a point.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are interested in Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso. Elsewhere, Los Blancos want Brazilian attackers Vinicius and Rodrygo to stay.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 3, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Andrea Cambiaso

Andrea Cambiaso has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid admire Andrea Cambiaso, according to the player’s agent Giovanni Bia.

The Italian left-back has caught the eye with Juventus this season, registering two goals and four assists in 25 outings across competitions. The La Liga giants are in the market for a new left-back amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Ferland Mendy.

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich is apparently their preferred choice. The Canadian speedster is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Bavarians and could be on the move this summer.

However, prising him away won’t be an easy task, with the Bundesliga club known to be shrewd negotiators. Cambiaso could be an interesting alternative for Los Blancos to consider.

However, speaking recently to TuttoMercatoWeb, Bia said that the Binaconeri consider the 24-year-old as an indispensable member of their squad.

“If there have been contacts with Real Madrid? Difficult to answer at this time of the season, but I know they like him. There has also been interest from other teams, even during the January market window, but Juve consider him non-transferable,” said Bia.

Real Madrid roped in Fran Garcia to compete with Mendy for the left-back position, but the Spaniard has endured a mixed season.

Los Blancos want Brazilian duo to stay

Vinicius Junior remains indispensable at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have no desire to offload Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior amid the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to AS.

The French superstar is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season, and all roads seemingly lead to the Santiago Bernabeu for him right now. Los Blancos are reportedly in talks to sign him on a Bosman move.

ESPN pundit Gemma Soler recently said that the 25-year-old’s proposed arrival would raise questions about the Brazilian duo. Vinicius is reportedly wanted at Manchester United, while Rodrygo will not be short of options either if he's put up for sale.

However, the La Liga giants have no desire to let them go and believe that they would all play key roles in attack in the fuure.

Real Madrid in regular touch with Reinier Jesus

Reinier Jesus is not of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are in regular touch with Reinier Jesus, the player has confirmed. The Brazilian midfielder is on loan at Frosinone in Serie A after failed temporary stints with Borussia Dortmund and Girona.

Reinier is a forgotten man at the Santiago Bernabeu and is unlikely to be part of the club’s plans for the future. Speaking to Marcos Duran, the 22-year-old revealed that he's also in touch with Vinicius and Rodrygo.

“I always talk to Juni Calafat. After the match he asks me how I’m doing. After every match.

"He congratulates me, he calls me. I like it here. It’s the team I’ve signed for until 2026. I’m far away but I’m from Madrid and when they call you, it’s great,” said Reinier.

He continued:

“Vini always writes to me, we talk, Rodrygo too. It makes me happy, I’m working here to come back, to help Frosinone and to come back too and have my chance. When Juni and others write to me, it’s because I’m working hard.”

Reinier has two goals and two assists in 14 outings across competitions for Frosinone this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here