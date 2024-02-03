Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Andrea Cambiaso; Pep Guardiola responds to Erling Haaland rumours, and more - February 3, 2024

Real Madrid face crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 4) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men lead the title race after 22 games, while Los Rojiblancos are 10 points behind in third.

Meanwhile, Los Blanocs are interested in Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso. Elsewhere, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reponded to rumours linking striker Erling Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 3, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Andrea Cambiaso

Andrea Cambiaso is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have set their sights on Andrea Cambiaso, according to Caliciomercato.

The Italian left-back has caught the eye with Juventus this season, registering two goals and four assists in 21 outings across competitions. His efforts have forced the Santiago Bernabeu to take note, with the club hunting for a new left-back this year.

Los Blancos want an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and have identified Alphonso Davies as their preferred target. However, the Canadian speedster is greatly valued at Bayern Munich and could end up signing a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

The La Liga giants are preparing a plan B and have Cambiaso on their radar. Ancelotti is a fan of the player, given the 23-year-old’s ability to play on both wings, and is pushing for a move.

Pep Guardiola responds to Erling Haaland rumours

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola has given a blunt response to rumours linking Erling Haaland to Real Madrid.

The Norwegian superstar is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who could be tempted to move for him this summer. Ancelotti lacks a No. 9, and there’s arguably no one better than Haaland at the moment.

AS said that the 23-year-old also wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Haaland apparently feels that his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or and Best FIFA Award will be vastly improved if he joins the La Liga giants.

However, speaking to the press as cited by 90 Min, Guardiola refused to indulge in such talks.

“You have to ask the media from Madrid. Maybe they have more info than we have. We don't have that feeling.

"He could not play for two months because he was injured, but maybe the media from Spain, and especially Madrid, have more information than us,” said Guardiola.

He continued:

“We cannot say he didn't adapt quickly, and he was not fine since he arrived. It's the level he showed since he arrived on day one. We cannot control what people say. When he's unhappy, he will take his decision.”

Haaland has appeared 76 times for Manchester City, scoring 71 goals and setting up 23.

Former player sends warning to Arda Guler

Arda Guler has struggled to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Bayern Munich forward Lukas Podolski has warned Arda Guler that he won’t be afforded time at Real Madrid.

The Turkish forward arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Fenerbahce last summer with a lot of promise. But he has struggled with fitness issues, only recently making his debut.

With intense competition for places at the club, Guler has registered just three appearances across competitions, playing 76 cumulative minutes. Speaking recently, as cited by Marca, Podolski suggested that the 18-year-old might have joined the La Liga giants a little too early in his career.

"We’ll see in future if his time at the club was good or not. Maybe he signed for Real Madrid too soon. He’s a great talent, but he’s not yet able to show the best version of himself.

"He won’t be a starter in the coming months. It’s not easy to come from Fenerbahce and find a place at Real Madrid,” said Podolski.

He continued:

“Real Madrid are on another level. At a club like that, you can’t say things like ‘We have to give him time. We have to help him.’ There is no time.”

Guler was linked with a loan move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in January but ended up staying at the club.

