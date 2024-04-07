Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bundesliga duo; Arsenal want Eduardo Camavinga, and more - April 7, 2024

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after 30 games this season, eight points clear of bitter rivals Barcelona in second. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday, April 9.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on two Bundesliga stars as a possible replacement for ageing midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Elsewhere, Arsenal are keen to secure the services of Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 7, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Bundesliga duo

Florian Wirtz is wanted at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have identified Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala as the ideal successors to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, according to Defensa Central.

The veteran midfielders are in the final phase of their careers, so the club are keen to plan for the future. Kroos is expected to sign an extension at the end of the season, but Modric's future remains up in the air.

The La Liga leaders are hoping to prise away two of Bundesliga's most talented players to maintain the quality in midfield. Wirtz has been sensational for Bayer Leverkusen this season and has played a starring role in their rise to the top of the standings. The 20-year-old has appeared 39 times across competitions, registering 14 goals and 18 assists.

Meanwhile, Musiala's stock remains high despite Bayern Munich's poor campaign. The 21-year-old has 12 goals and seven assists in 33 games across competitions. Los Blancos chief scout Juni Calafat is behind the club's interest in the German duo, but both players are likely to cost a fortune.

Arsenal want Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Eduardo Camavinga, according to Defensa Central. The French midfielder has been in and out of Real Madrid's first team this season, making 33 appearances, starting 24. With Ancelotti spoilt for choice in the middle of the park, Camavinga is no longer a guaranteed starter.

The Gunners are planning to make the most of the situation. Their manager Mikel Arteta is looking for a new midfielder amid the uncertain futures of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

The Spaniard has set his sights on Camavinga and believes he could be a huge hit at the Emirates. The north London side are even willing to offer €110 million to get their man.

Kylian Mbappe ready for Olympic sacrifice to join Los Blancos, says journalist

Kylian Mbappe might not feature in this summer's Olympics

Kylian Mbappe could be giving up on his dream of representing France at the Paris Olympics to join Real Madrid, according to Ligue 1 insider Jonathan Johnson.

The French superstar's contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs out in a couple of months, and he looks set to leave. The 25-year-old is apparently in talks with Los Blancos regarding a Bosman move this summer.

Speaking to PSG Talk, Johnson said that negotiations were intially delayed because Mbappe wanted to represent Les Bleus at this summer's Olympics.

“I mean, it is quite strange. And to be honest, it’s really odd that it took people so long to talk about it because it had clearly been something that was part of Mbappé’s thinking way back when he signed the contract extension and rejected joining Real at the time.

"And I think initially, he made it kind of like a deal breaker with Real Madrid,” Johnson said.

He continued:

“Now there’s maybe more of a sense that if it’s the only way to sort of make sure that that move happens, you probably accept not being able to go to the Olympics.

"I mean, the same might apply to someone like Leny Yoro, who normally would have been kind of nailed on to be part of that Olympic squad.”

The La Liga giants are worried that participating in both Euro 2024 and the Olympics could adversely affect Mbappe's integration into the first-team squad.