Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Dusan Vlahovic; Luka Modric ready to fight for his place, and more - September 18, 2023

Real Madrid secured a thrilling 2-1 win over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 17) in La Liga. Goals from Federico Valverde and Joselu helped Carlo Ancelotti's side come from from an early goal down to secure all three points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. Elsewhere, veteran midfielder Luka Modric is ready to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 18, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Dusan Vlahovic in the winter, according to Defensa Central.

The Serbian hitman is highly rated in the European circuit and was expected to leave Juventus this summer. While a move failed to materialise, the 23-year-old's future remains up in the air amid reports of a rift with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Los Blancos are attentive to the situation, as they try to address gaps in their attack. Ancelotti opted not to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema this summer, with the Frenchman leaving for the Middle East. Joselu was brought in on loan, but the recent injury to Vinicius Junior has shown that the Italian manager is light in attack.

Ancelotti wants to make amends by moving for Vlahovic in January. The La Liga giants were waiting to sign Kylian Mbappe for free next summer, but Paris Saint-Germain are pushing to tie him down to a new deal.

The situation has forced the club to consider alternatives, and Vlahovic fits the bill. The Bianconeri are likely to let him go for a proper offer.

Luka Modric ready to fight for his place

Luka Modric (left)'s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires next summer.

Luka Modric remains determined to wrestle his way back into Ancelotti's team, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The legendary Croatian signed a new deal with Real Madrid this summer but has struggled to break into the starting XI.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano stressed that Modric turned down lucrative proposals from the Middle East, as he wanted to stay.

"Despite a lack of playing time recently, Luka Modric’s plan is very clear: he wants to win at Real Madrid and keep fighting for the club of his life.

"Modric turned down very important proposals from Saudi this summer because he wanted to stay and that remains the plan. He’ll fight for his place. At the moment, there’s nothing else happening," wrote Romano.

Jude Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer has forced Modric down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Isco has Los Blancos regret

Isco reckons he should have left the Santiago Bernabeu earlier. The Spaniard parted ways with Madrid in 2022 after struggling for game time in his final few seasons. After failing to strike a chord at Sevilla, he joined Real Betis on a one-year deal this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, the 31-year-old looked back fondly at his time with Los Blancos.

"I don’t feel like I’ve been treated unfairly in recent years, although I think I could have played more.

"Football is complex, and you have to know how to adapt to each situation. I focus on what I can do to change things rather than what others can do," said Isco.

He continued:

"I would like to have a great reception from the fans because Real Madrid was the most important team of my sporting career, which I will always love and respect.

"I always tried to give my best, although perhaps I should have left earlier due to my situation in the last stage. But you learn from everything."

Isco went on to back his former club to win the league this season.

"Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid are the main candidates to win LaLiga. Real Madrid started strong, but the Spanish League is long, and it is too early to bet. If Betis can’t win it, let Real Madrid win it," said Isco.

Ancelotti's men have won all five games in the league this season. That maks the first time in 61 years that they have won their first five games in back-to-back campaigns.