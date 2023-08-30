Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Dusan Vlahovic; Manchester City enter Kylian Mbappe chase, and more - August 30, 2023

Real Madrid could be tempted to consider further additions to their squad this summer following the recent injuries to key stars. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to contend for the La Liga and UEFA Champions League this campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reignited their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, Manchester City are ready to battle the Spanish giants for Paris Saint-Germain top-scorer Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 30, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic could be on the move in the coming days.

Real Madrid have turned to Dusan Vlahovic in the final days of the summer, according to journalist Jose Manuel Moreno.

The La Liga giants have completed their transfer business early this time and have signed Joselu on loan to fill the shoes of Karim Benzema. Ancelotti opted to put his trust on Vinicius Junior to become the team's new talisman.

However, the Brazilian picked up an injury over the weekend that could sideline him for a few weeks. The development has thrust Los Blancos into action, and they have set their sights on Vlahovic. The Serb has had admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu for a while, but the club hasn't made a move for him yet.

However, the situation has changed significantly in the last few days, so Real Madrid are not ruling out a late move for the 23-year-old.

Vlahovic rose to prominence with Fiorentina before securing a move to Juventus last year. However, his stay at Turin hasn't been fruitful, and there are murmurs of a budding difference with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Vlahovic has been linked with an exit for a whil,e and the Bianconeri are also eager to cash in on him. A move to the Santiago Bernabeu could entice the Serb, while he would also be a fabulous addition to Ancelotti's roster.

However, Los Blancos could be wary of disrupting their plans by roping in the 23-year-old, as they're planning to land PSG striker Kylian Mbapp in 2024 on a free transfer.

Manchester City enter Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Etihad.

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2024, according to Defensa Central (via the HardTackle).

The French forward is a priority for Real Madrid, who have laid down plans to secure the player next summer. The 24-year-old's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 12 months, but he has decided not to renew his deal.

Los Blancos have been hot on his heels for a while but failed in their attempts to sign the Frenchman in the last two years. The La Liga giants opted not to move for Mbappe this summer, despite their general interest in the player. Real Madrid are confident of getting their hands on the 23-year-old next year, especially as Mbappe has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, City are planning to usurp them to the Frenchman. The presence of Pep Guardiola at the helm of matters at the Etihad could pose a threat to Los Blancos' plans. The opportunity to run riot with Erling Haaland in the Premier League could also entice the Frenchman.

Los Blancos planning to demote Reinier unless he's sold

Real Madrid are planning to demote Reinier Jesus to the youth side unless he's offloaded this summer, according to Diario AS.

The Brazilian has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in January 2020. He has spent most of his time out on loan, first at Borussia Dortmund and last season at Girona.

Unfortunately, he failed to set the stage alight during both stints. The 21-year-old is surplus to requirements under Ancelotti, who has a stacked midfield at his disposal. As such, unless a move away materialises in the coming days, Reinier could be integrated into Real Madrid Castilla at least till January.