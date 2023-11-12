Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not eyeing Erling Haaland; club want Alphonso Davies, and more - November 12, 2023

Real Madrid registered a stunning 5-1 win over Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (November 11) in La Liga. Dani Carvajal opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's side before Vincius Junior and Rodrygo Goes chipped in with braces.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are not planning a move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 2024. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 12, 2023:

Real Madrid not eyeing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is among the most feared strikers in Europe.

Real Madrid are not planning to move for Erling Haaland next summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Norwegian No. 9 has been a revelation for Manchester City, registering 69 goals and 12 assists in 71 games across competitions. Madrid are in the market for an able replacement for Karim Benzema, who left this summer.

While PSG striker Kylian Mbappe remains the primary target, recent reports have said that Los Blancos have ended their pursuit of the Frenchman and turned to Haaland, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Real Madrid haven’t made any decision on either player at the moment.

“Erling Haaland – The latest big name being linked with Real Madrid is Erling Haaland, with the Spanish press claiming he’s their top target now after they decided to stop pursuing Kylian Mbappe,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, I’m not aware of anything about that at this point – I don’t think it’s even worth to mention if it’s realistic or not at this point because there’s nothing to be decided now for Haaland or Mbappe.

"Despite some media noise, my honest understanding is that it’s completely quiet on both sides.”

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

Los Blancos want Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies (right) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Madrid are interested in Alphonso Davies, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed. The Canadian left-back has been a revelation for Bayern Munich and has attracted attention from clubs across the continent.

Davies has eight goals and 28 assists in 171 appearances for the Bavarians across competitions. However, his contract with the Bundesliga champions expires in 2025, but the player is seemingly reluctant to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Romano has said that the 22-year-old is Los Blancos’ primary target for the summer of 2024. A move away from Bayern is unlikely this winter, but Real Madrid are preparing to get him at the end of this season.

Los Blancos want a replacement for Ferland Mendy, who's expected to leave in 2024. They brought in Fran Garcia to cover for the Frenchman this summer, but Davies has long been earmarked as the ideal candidate for the position.

The Bavarians will be forced to offload the Canadian next summer if he continues to stall an extension.

Real Madrid wanted Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer

Los Blancos wanted Giorgi Mamardashvili on loan this summer, according to AS. The La Liga giants were forced into the market for a new custodian following an ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois.

The Georgian goalkeeper was identified as an option, and Los Blancos got in touch with Valencia to secure a move for the 23-year-old. Real Madrid offered €5 million to take Mamardashvili on a season-long loan and also included a €30 million option to buy next summer.

However, it wasn’t enough to convince Valencia, who opted not to respond to the proposal. With the player under contract till 2027, prising him away from the Mestalla was always going to be tough. Los Blancos eventually struck a deal with Chelsea to secure Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan for the season.