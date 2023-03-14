Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Joao Cancelo; Eden Hazard wants to stay, and more - March 14, 2023

Real Madrid will welcome Liverpool to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (March 15) for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team have a 5-2 lead from the first leg at Anfield three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are contemplating a move for Joao Cancelo this summer. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard wants to stay.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 14, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Joao Cancelo this summer, according to Fichajes.net via The Hard Tackle.

The Portuguese right-back joined Bayern Munich in January on loan for the rest of the season, after falling out of favour at Manchester City. He has registered one goal and four assists in eight games for the Bundesliga giants. The Cityzens are willing to let him go for €70 million, but the Bavarians are unlikely to pay that amount.

Los Blancos were offered the chance to sign the player in January but opted not to secure his services. However, the La Liga giants have had a change of heart recently and are now willing to invest in the 28-year-old.

With Dani Carvajal out of form and Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola failing to impress, Cancelo has emerged as an option. However, Barcelona are likely to provide stiff competition for the Portuguese’s signature.

Eden Hazard wants to stay

Eden Hazard wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard wants to continue his association with Real Madrid.

The Belgian forward has struggled to leave a mark since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 from Chelsea. His contract with the La Liga giants runs out at the end of the season, but Los Blancos are yet to hand him a new deal. The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Speaking to RTBF, as cited by Football London, Hazard said that he wants to stay with the Spanish giants and prove his critics wrong.

"I would like to stay. I have always said it. I hope to play to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, it's normal. I understand it really good. But for me, I'm still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in the plan," said Hazard.

He continued:

"What can make me change my mind? I don't know. All I think about is playing. That's why I don't even think about leaving. Deep down, I think: 'I can contribute something'. Sorry, that's all. If I contribute a little, people will trust me again. They may tell themselves that they made a mistake in leaving me out. I only need minutes in my legs."

Hazard also rued the lack of opportunities at Real Madrid, saying a regular run in the team would have helped him get his form back.

"In the World Cup, I played one game, two games , three games, it was in crescendo... I'm not saying that after three months without playing I'm going to score five goals. No, I need time and at Real Madrid... there is no time. But I know what I can still contribute," said Hazard.

The Belgian also opened up on Carlo Ancelotti, reiterating that he respects the Italian despite struggling for game time under him.

"There is respect between us. But I'm not going to say that we talk to each other, because we don't talk to each other. But there will always be respect. Even if he doesn't make me play tomorrow... I have to have respect for a guy like Carlo Ancelotti. In what he represents for football, what he has done in his career. No problem," said Hazard.

Hazard has one goal in seven appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season

Los Blancos want Raul to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Raul could take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Raul as a possible candidate to release Carlo Ancelotti, according to AS.

The Spanish striker has caught the eye while in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, prompting interest from quite a few clubs across the continent. His efforts have also earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu, who're laying down succession plans for Ancelotti.

The Italian’s contract with Los Blancos runs out in 2024, but he could leave this summer to take charge of the Brazilian national team. The Italian’s failure to build on last season’s success has also frustrated the club hierarchy. Raul has emerged as an option and could be a fabulous choice for the role.

The La Liga giants have shown an affinity towards coaches who have been in charge at La Fabrica recently. Rafa Benitez, Santiago Solari, Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane all belong to that category, with Ancelotti the only exception in the last five appointments. Raul could soon be added to that group.

