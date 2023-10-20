Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Jose Mourinho; Eduardo Camavinga close to extending stay, and more - October 20, 2023

Real Madrid lock horns with Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday (October 21) in La Liga. Los Blancos are leading the title race after nine games.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are eyeing their former manager Jose Mourinho as a possible replacement for their current boss Carlo Ancelotti. Elsewhere, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is close to signing a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 20, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho could return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have Jose Mourinho on their shortlist of successors for Carlo Ancelotti, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Italian manager's contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season. He's likely to leave the club next summer to take charge of the Brazil national team.

The La Liga giants are already looking to the future and are ready to consider Mourinho. The Portuguese enjoyed a successful stint with Real Madrid during his three-season stay from 2010 to 2013, winning one league title.

However, he's also wanted in Saudi Arabia, who're willing to offer him a two-year contract worth £104 million, the highest-ever for a manager. Mourinho is currently in charge of AS Roma.

Eduardo Camavinga close to extending stay

Eduardo Camavinga has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eduardo Camavinga is set to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

The 20-year-old has emerged as an influential figure at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving at the club in 2021. His recent efforts have even seen Luka Modric drop down to the bench. He has generated attention from clubs across the continent after a string of impressive performances.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson lauded Camavinga for flourishing in midfield as well as in the left-back role.

"Eduardo Camavinga is close to signing a new contract with Real Madrid in a deal which should be officially announced quite soon. He’s certainly had an interesting development at the club since his move from Rennes in 2021," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“He joined at such a young age, but Camavinga hasn’t just been there to make up the numbers – he’s proven himself more than adept when trusted in his preferred midfield position, and he’s also developing as a left-back, which has been really intriguing.

"He’s been used there for Real Madrid and increasingly for France as well, because that’s an area which, within the French talent pool, there actually isn’t as much quality in the two full-back areas as there is in midfield or indeed any other position on the pitch."

Johnson added that his compatriot's new contract is well deserved.

"Camavinga’s new contract has been in the works for some time, and it’s well deserved.

"He wasn’t a proven player yet when he joined, but he’s got a couple of titles under his belt, and, I think, has earned himself a new deal to reflect his growing importance to the team," said Johnson.

He concluded:

“He looks completely at ease in the environment he’s in, so, hopefully, once this new deal is signed, he can continue to focus on developing, as it seems he’s in the best place for that at this moment in time.”

Camavinga has appeared 11 times across competitions this season, registering one assist.

Arda Guler compared with Lionel Messi

Arda Guler's youth coach Erol Tokgozler has compared the player to Lionel Messi. The highly rated Turkish youngster joined Real Madrid from Fenerbache this summer in a €20 million move. However, he's yet to kick a ball following a string of injury issues.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Tokgozler also added that the 18-year-old has a long way to go to match the legendary Argentinean.

"Messi is the biggest I’ve ever seen, and Arda has great abilities. Messi has already achieved everything, and Arda has to do it. He is still a child. But if we talk about purely potential, Arda has more potential than Messi lthough he still has all the way to go," said Tokgözler.

He continued:

"His football is in the initial phase. He must play many games to become the player he can be. But, as I say, Arda’s potential is better than Messi’s. Speaking of potential only, of course."

Guler could make his Los Blancos debut against Sevilla this weekend.