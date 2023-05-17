Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Joshua Kimmich; agent opens up on Vinicius Junior future, and more - May 17, 2023

Real Madrid lock horns with Manchester City at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17) in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg. The tie is evenly poised after Carlo Ancelotti's team were held to a 1-1 draw by the Premier League side at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior's agent Federico Pena has opened up on the player's future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 17, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Joshua Kimmich, according to Sport1. The 28-year-old has been a first team regular for Bayern Munich for a while and is among the finest in his position in the world. The Bavarians have no intention of letting him go and consider him an integral part of their future plans. The Bundesliga side even believe he could be a future captain.

However, Kimmich is reportedly unsettled at the Allianz Arena. The German is displeased with the recent sacking of Julian Nagelsmann as well as the current situation in the dressing room. He's considering a departure, and Los Blancos are interested. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old, who could help in succession plans for midfield maestros Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

However, Real Madrid are about to rope in Jude Bellingham, so a move for Kimmich might not suit them at the moment. The German also has admirers at Barcelona.

Federico Pena opens up on Vinicius Junior future

Vinicius Junior has been in red hot form this season.

Federico Pena believes Vinicius Junior could stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for more than a decade.

The Brazilian forward has enjoyed a sensational run with the La Liga giants in recent seasons. The 22-year-old has been in the thick of things once again in the current campaign, amassing 23 goals and 21 assists from 52 games across competitions.

Vinicius' form has intrigued clubs across Europe, and there's no dearth of interest in his signature. However, speaking recently, Pena said that the Brazilian is happy with Los Blancos.

"Vini is very close with Real Madrid, and he’s so happy there. He’s very at ease; he loves the club. He’s been there so long. He's kind of turned into a man there," said Pena.

He continued:

"But will he one day leave Real Madrid or will he be a one-club kind of player? I would tell you right now there’s a big chance that he’s the kind of player who stays in one club and makes history there and stays there for 15-plus years."

Pena added that the Premier League could be the ideal destination if Vinicius leaves the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I can’t really see that happening right now, but who knows, these things change in football, and there’s things you would never imagine seeing that happen. I would just say if he were to leave Real Madrid someday, it would make no sense for it to be somewhere other than the Premier League," said Pena.

Vinicius scored against Manchester City last week and could be decisive again in the second leg at the Etihad.

Eden Hazard wanted in MLS

Eden Hazard is unlikely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

MLS side Montreal are eager to take Eden Hazard to the US this summer, according to Marca.

However, the Belgian has no intention of leaving Real Madrid at the moment. The 32-year-old has endured a disappointing time since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. He's a long way down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti, and the situation isn't about to improve.

The Belgian has been tipped to depart Los Blancos this summer in search of regular football, and Montreal are ready to offer him an escape route. However, the player is happy at the club and is not looking to leave. Hazard's contract with the La Liga giants runs till the end of next season, and he's eager to see it out before leaving in the summer of 2024.

