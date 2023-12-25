Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Theo Hernandez; Juventus want Toni Kroos, and more - December 25, 2023

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race this season after 18 games. Carlo Ancelotti’s team have won 14 and lost just once in the league and are tied on points with second-placed Girona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Bayern Munich full-back Theo Hernandez as a possible alternative to full-back Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, Juventus want to bring midfielder Toni Kroos to Turin.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 25, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez is admired at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Theo Hernandez as a possible alternative to Alphonso Davies, according to Calciomercato.

The Canadian speedster’s contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of next season, but he hasn’t agreed a new deal yet.

Los Blancos want an upgrade on Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu and have identified Davies as an option. However, the Bavarians are unlikely to let their prized asset leave without a fight, prompting the La Liga giants to seek a backup plan.

Hernandez has been identified as an option for the job. The Frenchman spent two forgettable seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, before moving to AC Milan in 2019.

He has since turned his career around with the Rossoneri, turning heads at Real Madrid. The player has appeared 20 times across competitions this season for Milan, registering two goals and two assists. His contract with the Serie A giants runs till 2026.

Juventus want Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are interested in Toni Kroos, according to journalist Pablo Paganini.

The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but hasn’t agreed a new deal yet. Kroos is a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been key to the club’s recent success.

Marca have recently said that the La Liga giants remain keen to extend his stay, but the player is yet to made a decision on his future. It now appears that Kroos will have the option to move to the Serie A should he desire.

Speaking recently, as cited by TuttoJuve, Paganini insisted that the Bianconeri have launched an offensive for the player few weeks ago.

“In Spain, we are talking about Kroos again. The midfielder is at a crossroads. He could end his spell at Real Madrid or evaluate other options. This includes an offer from Juventus who launched a survey a few weeks ago. I received a confirmation from Monte Carlo on the matter,” said Paganini.

Kroos remains integral to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and has already appeared 23 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and six assists.

Los Blancos don’t trust Kylian Mbappe, according to journalist

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid no longer value Kylian Mbappe’s words, according to journalist Frederic Hermel.

The French superstar is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who are once again in the mix for his signature next summer. Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Los Blancos were in a similar situation with the player during the summer of 2022, when he was close to joining them on a Bosman move. However, the 25-year-old performed a late U-turn to signed a new contract with the Parisians instead.

Speaking recently, as cited by Le10Sport, Hermel insisted that Real Madrid are still seething from that snub.

“What happened a year and a half ago? Real Madrid still has it in its throat. Several told me that today, Mbappé’s words no longer have value. (…) What I have been told in recent days is that it is up to Mbappé to make the effort. It is up to him to do the job if he wants to come,” said Hermel.

He continued:

“After what I felt, it was that between Haaland and Mbappé, it leaned more towards Haaland. They say that Haaland is younger; he suits the system better because there is already Vinicius, Rodrygo, and [Jude] Bellingham.”

Mbappe is an option to fill Karim Benzema’s boots at the Santiago Bernabeu.