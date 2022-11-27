Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face Atletico Madrid competition for Bayern Munich full-back; Toni Kroos turns down 2 European powerhouses, and more - November 27, 2022

Real Madrid are embroiled in a battle for the La Liga title with Barcelona. The Blaugrana are atop the standings, two points ahead of their arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos could face competition from Atletico Madrid for the signature of a Bayern Munich full-back. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos has turned down offers from Manchester City and the Bavarians.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 27, 2022:

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid competition for Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard could ignite a bidding war next year.

Real Madrid could face competition from Atletico Madrid for the signature of Benjamin Pavard, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The French full-back is a target for Los Blancos . The La Liga giants want to bring in a successor to Dani Carvajal, who is on the wrong side of 30. Pavard fits the bill, and his ability to slot into multiple positions across the backline also makes him an enticing proposition for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old has registered four goals in 21 games across competitions for the Bavarians this season. Real Madrid are plotting to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu next year. However, Atletico Madrid have now entered the race for Pavard.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Benjamin Pavard has not yet decided about his career.



Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan all want to sign the French right-back.



🟦#ForçaBarça #HalaMadrid

🟦#Atleti 🟥#MUFC 🟦#CFC

🟥#SempreMilan 🟥 #FCBayern Benjamin Pavard has not yet decided about his career.Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan all want to sign the French right-back. 🚨Benjamin Pavard has not yet decided about his career.👀 Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and AC Milan all want to sign the French right-back. 🟦#ForçaBarça ⬜#HalaMadrid 🟦#Atleti 🟥#MUFC 🟦#CFC 🟥#SempreMilan 🟥 #FCBayern https://t.co/HTvMlhC83H

Atletico manager Diego Simeone wants an upgrade on Nahuel Molina, who has endured an inconsistent stint at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Argentinean manager has his eyes on Pavard as a replacement for Molina. The Frenchman is currently with Les Bleus for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Toni Kroos turns down Manchester City and Bayern Munich

Toni Kroos has been indispensable for Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Toni Kroos has turned down offers from Manchester City and Bayern Munich, according to Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal. The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Madrid but hasn’t agreed to an extension yet. The 32-year-old has registered one goal and four assists in 18 appearances across competitions for the La Liga giants.

Los Blancos remain eager to tie him down to an extension, given his importance to Ancelotti. However, Kroos is undecided about his future right now. City are long-term admirers of the German and have already offered to take him to the Premier League. Bayern Munich are also willing to rekindle their association with their former player.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar Manchester City are reportedly looking to negotiate with Toni Kroos over a January transfer. Manchester City are reportedly looking to negotiate with Toni Kroos over a January transfer.

Kroos, though, has turned down both clubs. The 32-year-old would either extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu or hang up his boots next summer.

Real Madrid suffer setback in Endrick pursuit

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Palmeira wunderkind Endrick. The La Liga giants are eager to take the Brazilian to the Santiago Bernabeu. Endrick has become the talk of the town, thanks to a series of impressive outings with Palmeiras. Los Blancos are eager to take the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a long-term successor to Karim Benzema. The Frenchman won the 2022 Ballon d’Or after an outstanding 2021-22 season with Los Blancos. However, he's at the tail end of his career and has had injury woes this season.

The La Liga giants want the 16-year-old Endrick to eventually take Benzema’s place. However, speaking recently, Barcelona manager Xavi has said that his team are in talks to sign the Brazilian.

“We have been talking to his father and also directly with the player. I explained the project we have at Barcelona. We want talent, and he is a talent capable of making a difference. He has the goal; he has the dribbling; he has a brutal ability to make a difference. He is a player of the present who is already playing in the Brazilian league and also of the future,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“He is the type of player we need. He already knows the project we have at Barcelona, and we are talking. I hope he joins Barca.”

Xavi added that the final decision would be taken by the player.

“It depends on him. It always depends on the player. Normally, a player ends up playing where he wants to play. So it will be a very personal decision of Endrick,” said Xavi.

Benzema has been ruled out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup with an injury. Meanwhile, Endrick cannot arrive on European shores before the 2024 season, when he will turn 18.

Poll : 0 votes