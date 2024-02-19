Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face Kylian Mbappe blow, club eyeing Achraf Hakimi, and more - February 19, 2024

Real Madrid suffered a setback in the La Liga title race after a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (February 18). Joselu scored early in the game but it wasn’t enough to earn Carlo Ancelotti’s team all three points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will face competition from the Premier League in their quest to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are also said to be interested in Achraf Hakimi.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 19, 2024.

Real Madrid face Kylian Mbappe blow

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Etihad

Real Madrid have reportedly suffered a setback in their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. According to Defensa Central, Manchester City are willing to offer the French superstar a bigger pay package if he moves to the Etihad.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will run out at the end of the season and he has reportedly informed the club that he will leave. Los Blancos are working to secure his services on a Bosman move. However, the 25-year-old will reportedly have to accept a significant drop in wages to help the transfer cross the line.

City, meanwhile, are ready to do everything to secure the player's signature and are even willing to offer him a better salary than the La Liga giants. Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future, although it has to be mentioned that he has always dreamt of joining Real Madrid.

Los Blancos eyeing Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to take Achraf Hakimi back to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Sport Zone.

The Moroccan right-back rose through the ranks at Los Blancos but was permanently offloaded to Inter Milan in 2020 after failing to break into the first team. Hakimi has since established himself in world football and is currently a first-team regular at PSG.

It appears that the 25-year-old is unsettled in Paris and wants to leave. The player’s contract runs until 2026 and the club are even offering to hand him an improved deal. However, with his close friend Kylian Mbappe set to leave, Hakimi is apparently considering his future.

The La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on the situation as they lay down succession plans for the aging Dani Carvajal. The Moroccan could be a fine replacement for the Spaniard but is expected to cost around €60m.

La Liga will benefit from Kylian Mbappe arrival, says Javier Tebas

Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to the Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes that the league will grow faster if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid. The French superstar is close to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Los Blancos already engaged in talks to secure the 25-year-old.

Speaking to A Bola, Tebas outlined why the Spanish league has flourished despite the departure of the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

“The French league with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé did not grow, Cristiano Ronaldo went to Italy and the international income of the Italian league did not increase, ours did although we lost them both,” said Tebas.

He added:

“The reason is that both sponsors and audiovisual media, what matters most to them is that the competition is economically sustainable, that seven years later it continues to be very competitive, and that there are always very good players in Spain.”

Tebas concluded:

“This year, we have the best in the world, which is Bellingham, last season, Lewandowski was at a great level, Atlético has Griezmann, if Mbappé comes, that will help us be more competitive and grow even faster.”

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has been a huge hit at the club so far. The Englishman has scored 20 goals in 29 appearances across competitions for the La Liga outfit.