Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos favourites to sign German ace in 2025, club open to Rodrygo exit, and more - June 7, 2024

Real Madrid won the La Liga title, the Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana in the 2023/24 season, rounding up another fruitful campaign under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager is already working to improve the squad before the new season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are the favorites to sign a Bundesliga midfielder in 2025. The Spanish champions are also apparently willing to consider offers for Rodrygo this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 6, 2024.

Real Madrid favorites to sign Florian Wirtz in 2025

Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Florian Wirtz next summer, according to Sport BILD. The German midfielder enjoyed an exceptional season with Bayer Leverkusen, helping them to a historic Bundesliga triumph. Wirtz registered 18 goals and 20 assists from 49 outings across competitions.

His efforts have already turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, including Los Blancos. The La Liga champions have already bid adieu to Toni Kroos this summer, although Luka Modric is likely to sign a new deal. However, even if the Croatian stays, the upcoming season could be his last at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The club are already laying down succession plans and have Wirtz firmly on their agenda. The player is unlikely to leave the BayArena this summer, with Xabi Alonso also set to stay. However, a move in the summer of 2025 seems quite likely. That certainly suits Real Madrid's plans, as the 21-year-old's arrival could coincide with Modric's departure.

There's significant interest in the German midfielder's services, and there's likely to be a bidding war for his signature next summer. Bayern Munich are also eager to take Wirtz to the Allianz Arena. However, as of now, Los Blancos remain the favorites to lap him up in 2025. Interestingly, the report adds that Xabi Alonso could follow Wirtz to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

The Spanish manager has earned rave reviews after wresting away the Bundesliga from the Bavarians. He has reportedly been earmarked as the long-term successor to Carlo Ancelotti, whose contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2026. The Italian could hand over the reins of the first team to Alonso next summer.

Los Blancos open to Rodrygo exit

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid are ready to allow Rodrygo to leave this summer, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz.

The Brazilian's future has come under question following the club's acquisition of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar's arrival has apparently added to the concerns of Rodrygo, whose place in the starting XI could now be under threat.

The 23-year-old has generated interest from multiple quarters, with clubs across Europe monitoring his situation with interest. It is believed that the player could consider his options this summer.

Los Blancos are not actively looking to let him go. However, they are ready to consider his departure should Rodrygo ask to leave.

Achraf Hakimi wants Santiago Bernabeu return

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi wants to rejoin Real Madrid, according to TEAMTALK. The Moroccan right-back is currently involved in a contract standoff with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Hakimi's deal expires in 2026, and he is refusing to sign an extension.

The 25-year-old rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu but left before he could establish himself in the first team. He has since developed into one of the world's finest right-backs, but dreams of returning to his alma mater. Interestingly, Los Blancos are likely to consider succession plans for Dani Carvajal soon, with the 32-year-old already in the final phase of his career.

Hakimi could be ideal for the job, but prising him away from the Parc des Princes won't be easy. The two clubs have a strained relationship due to the Kylian Mbappe saga, which makes a deal tough to complete. The player's camp, however, remain hopeful of securing a move back to Spain.

They have already informed the La Liga champions of their intentions. The Parisians could be forced to consider Hakimi's departure if he continues to stall on a new deal. However, Real Madrid may have to offer more than £60m to convince the Ligue 1 giants.