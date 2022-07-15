Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos handed chance to sign Bayern Munich forward; Thibaut Courtois eyes more silverware, and more - July 14, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to continue their brilliant form from last season in the new campaign. Los Blancos enjoyed great success under manager Carlo Ancelotti, winning La Liga, UEFA Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana last season.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions have been handed the chance to sign a Bayern Munich forward. Elsewhere, Thibaut Courtois is eyeing more success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 14, 2022:

Real Madrid handed chance to sign Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane could be on the move this summer

Real Madrid have been afforded the opportunity to sign Leroy Sane this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The German forward made a name for himself for Manchester City, eventually earning a move to Bayern Munich in 2020. However, the 26-year-old has struggled for consistency at the Allianz Arena, registering only 24 goals and 27 assists in 89 games across competitions.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| BREAKING: Leroy Sané has been offered to Real Madrid. The club is focused on sales as of now. 🎖| BREAKING: Leroy Sané has been offered to Real Madrid. The club is focused on sales as of now. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖| BREAKING: Leroy Sané has been offered to Real Madrid. The club is focused on sales as of now. @MarioCortegana

The arrival of former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane on a free transfer could force Sane down the pecking order.

The German is least pleased with the situation and wants to explore greener pastures this summer. Sane's agents have offered the player's services to Los Blancos, who could be tempted to dive for attacking reinforcements after missing out on Mbappe.

However, Sane is tied with Bayern till 2025, so prising him away could be a costly affair.

Thibaut Courtois eyes more silverware at Santiago Bernabeu

Thibaut Courtois has been outstanding at the Santiago Bernabeu recently.

Thibaut Courtois remains hungry for more success at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian goalkeeper played a huge part in Real Madrid’s brilliant 2021-22 campaign.

Speaking to the press ahead of Madrid's pre-season tour, Courtois said that Los Blancos remain eager to win the UEFA Super Cup.

“We want to keep winning trophies. We want to win the UEFA Super Cup and start La Liga Santander well, while we’ll also have the Spanish Super Cup and Club World Cup this year. We’re working hard in pre-season to be ready for Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup,” said Courtois.

He added:

"I hope to have a good start with Real Madrid and then go really far with Belgium in the World Cup. The adrenaline of winning trophies is something you want to repeat."

Thibaut Courtois @thibautcourtois 🏻 Season 22-23 is officially in session! After some (very welcome) time off, I’m back and hungry for more thibautcourtois.com/back-to-practi… to read about my views Season 22-23 is officially in session! After some (very welcome) time off, I’m back and hungry for more 👉🏻 thibautcourtois.com/back-to-practi… to read about my views https://t.co/gsbtSGuJhl

He expressed satisfaction with his performance in the Champions League final against Liverpool last season.

“For me, it was one of my best performances. There was also the Brazil game at the 2018 World Cup, although that was only a quarterfinal, I suppose. This time, it was in a final and for a trophly it was definitely one of my better games.”

Courtois added that competing against Barcelona, Juventus and Club America in the Soccer Champions Tour will help test the team ahead of the new season.

“These teams will test us in pressing, bringing the ball out, defending well. This will all be useful for preparing us for our first official match, the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Ander Herrera heaps praise on Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Ander Herrera believes Aurelien Tchouameni is a hybrid between Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The French midfielder joined Real Madrid this summer from Monaco.

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, Herrera said Tchouameni would be an important presence in Los Blancos’ midfield.

“I like Aurelien Tchouameni a lot; he’s a hell of a footballer. At Monaco, I have always seen him as a double pivot. It’s true that Real Madrid plays a little differently, but I think he can adapt to being a six. I think, he’s a hybrid between Casemiro and the other two (Modric and Kroos). He is going to give Real Madrid a physique and an important package,” said Herrera.

Herrera also opened up on Kylian Mbappe’s decision to snub a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

“You have to respect a French, Parisian boy who wants to make history at the club. He can get the long-awaited European title here. I understand that for him, it is a huge motivation,” said Herrera.

