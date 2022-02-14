Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Antonio Rudiger replacement; Marco Asensio ready to stay, and more - 14 February 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday to face PSG in the Champions League Round of 16. The La Liga giants will be up against their old nemesis Lionel Messi in the tie.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified a Lyon centre-back as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio is ready to turn down Arsenal and Liverpool to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 14th February 2022:

Real Madrid identify Jason Denayer as Antonio Rudiger replacement

Real Madrid have identified Jason Denayer as an alternative to Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid have identified Jason Denayer as an alternative to Antonio Rudiger, according to AS via Nieuwsblad. The La Liga giants are worried they could miss out on the Chelsea defender this summer. Denayer has emerged as an alternative option for Los Blancos.

The Belgian joined Lyon in 2018, and has become a regular feature in their first team. He has amassed 127 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring six times. However, his current contract with Les Gone expires at the end of the season.

The French side are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but the 26-year-old is yet to respond. Los Blancos have been alerted to the situation. The La Liga giants are looking to bolster their backline this summer.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti lacks proper cover for the centre-back position. The Italian hoped to address the issue by picking up Rudiger. The German defender is in the final few months of his current contract. He is also likely to be available for free at the end of the season. However, Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to tie their star man to an extension.

So Los Blancos have turned to Denayer amid fears they could miss out on the German. The Belgian is also wanted by Juventus, who are ready to compete with the Spanish giants for his signature. The 26-year-old could also extend his stay at Lyon if the French side propose a suitable offer.

Marco Asensio ready to remain at Santiago Bernabeu

Marco Asensio is ready to turn down offers from Arsenal and Liverpool to remain at Los Blancos.

Marco Asensio is ready to turn down offers from Arsenal and Liverpool to remain at Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Spaniard has blown hot and cold since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2015. He has enjoyed a resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti this season, though, bagging eight goals and an assist.

The 26-year-old is likely to drop down the pecking order after Kylian Mbappe's impending arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in his services. However, Asensio wants to stay with Los Blancos, with Ancelotti also eager to keep hold of the player.

Los Bancos contemplating re-signing Sergio Reguilon

Los Blancos are planning a move for Sergio Reguilon this summer.

Real Madrid are planning a move for Sergio Reguilon this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga giants are looking for a replacement for Marcelo, who's set to leave the club at the end of the season. Ancelotti wants more cover for Ferland Mendy in his squad, and has now included Reguilon on his target list.

Los Blancos sold Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 for €30 million. However, the Spanish giants have a €40 million buyback clause for the player, which expires this summer. Real Madrid might have to move fast to re-sign their former youth player to address a weakness in their squad.

