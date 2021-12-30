Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Erling Haaland alternative; club table enquiry for Inter Milan star, and more - 30 December 2021

Real Madrid are firmly in control of the La Liga title race this season. Los Blancos are atop the league table after 19 games, eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have identified a Napoli striker as Erling Haaland's alternative. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have tabled an inquiry for an Inter Milan full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 30th December 2021.

Real Madrid identify Victor Osimhen as Erling Haaland alternative

Real Madrid are looking to sign Victor Osimhen.

Real Madrid have identified Victor Osimhen as the ideal replacement for Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are eager to take the Norwegian to the Santiago Bernabeu next year. However, the La Liga giants have identified the Nigerian striker as an alternative if they fail in their pursuit of Haaland.

Osimhen has been in blistering form this season. The 23-year-old has picked up from where he left off last season, and has not looked back since then. He has been the driving force behind Napoli's good form this season, although he is currently sidelined with injury. The Nigerian has scored nine goals and set up two more from 14 appearances this season, which has attracted the attention of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos want to bolster their attack next year. Real Madrid are expected to sign Kylian Mbappe for free next summer, but desire another world-class No.9 in their roster. They have their eyes on Haaland for the role, but are aware that there is a beeline for his services.

Real Madrid have drawn up a list of alternate targets, and Osimhen features prominently in it. However, the 23-year-old is likely to cost a fortune. Napoli value him at €80 million, and are under no pressure to sell him. It is not clear if Los Blancos would be willing to break the bank for the Nigerian.

Los Blancos table enquiry for Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid have submitted an enquiry for Denzel Dumfries.

Real Madrid have submitted an enquiry for Denzel Dumfries, according to Sport. Los Blancos are looking to add more depth to their right-back position. At the moment, only Dani Carvajal is the established right-back at the club, and his injury woes have hurt the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid have turned their attention to Dumfries, as a result. Los Blancos have also contacted Inter Milan to inquire about his availability. However, it is not clear whether the Nerazzurri are willing to consider the player's departure.

Tottenham Hotspur planning January loan move for Gareth Bale

Wales vs Belarus 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Tottenham Hotspur want to take Gareth Bale on loan in January, according to El Nacional. The Welshman is set to leave Real Madrid once his contract expires at the end of the season. Los Blancos are eager to get his massive wages off their books.

Antonio Conte believes the Welshman could bring much-needed depth to his attack. Tottenham Hotspur are willing to pay half of Bale’s wages, which could also suit Real Madrid.

Based on his performances over the next few months, the Premier League side might decide whether to sign the Welshman permanently in the summer.

