Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Erling Haaland alternative; club unwilling to meet wage demands of Bayern Munich star, and more - 2 April 2022

Real Madrid will look to increase their lead atop the La Liga table when they face Celta Vigo on Saturday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s wards remain firmly in control of the title race after 29 games, nine points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified Dani Olmo as an alternative to Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are unwilling to meet the wage demands of a Bayern Munich attacker.

Real Madrid identify Dani Olmo as Erling Haaland alternative

Dani Olmo is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Dani Olmo as a possible alternative to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Spanish attacking midfielder is not a number nine like the Norwegian but has the ability to play across the front three. Los Blancos believe he could add superb value to their squad.

Ancelotti is eagerly pursuing Haaland right now. The Italian is laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema, who is in the twilight of his career. Haaland has been identified as the ideal man to take over the goalscoring responsibilities from the Frenchman. However, winning the race for his signature would be no walk in the park.

The 21-year-old has ignited a scramble for his signature ahead of the summer, as he could be available on a cut-price deal. That's because his release clause drops to €75 million this summer. Los Blancos are not too confident of winning the race for his signature, due to the finances involved, though. Ancelotti is searching for able alternatives to strengthen his attack, and Olmo has popped up on his radar.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a brilliant run with RB Leipzig so far, having joined the club in January 2020. His technical ability and eye for pass have earned him a regular place in Spain's starting XI. The 23-year-old is tipped to secure a blockbuster move away from the Bundesliga this year.

Real Madrid are short of options in the right wing, where Rodrygo Goes is their only natural fit. Olmo is also adept at playing on the right, which would suit Los Blancos quite well.

The La Liga giants are set to welcome Kylian Mbappe to their roster this summer. Ancelotti is convinced that a front three of Vinicius Junior, Mbappe and Olmo could rip apart teams in Spain and abroad. However, Barcelona are also in the fray for Olmo.

Los Blancos unwilling to meet Serge Gnabry wage demands

Serge Gnabry’s future continues to hang in the balance.

Real Madrid are reluctant to meet Serge Gnabry’s wage demands, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The German international is the subject of interest from the La Liga giants. The 26-year-old has been in superb form for Bayern Munich recently, bagging 13 goals and nine assists this season. Gnabry has become a household name with his explosive performances for the Bundesliga giants.

However, his current contract with the Bavarians is set to expire next summer. Bayern are willing to tie him down to a new deal, but talks have stalled over the player’s wage demands.

Los Blancos are planning to take advantage of the situation and take the German to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Gnabry wants an annual salary of €15 million, and the Spanish giants are having second thoughts to hand him such an exorbitant salary.

Marcelo wants to extend Santiago Bernabeu stay

Marcelo is in the final few months of his current contract.

Marcelo is eager to prolong his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Brazilian has been with Real Madrid for a decade and a half and has enjoyed tremendous success. He has appeared 542 times, scoring 38 goals and setting up 102 more. However, his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and there has been no talk of an extension yet.

Marcelo has struggled for chances under Ancelotti, and the Italian is already scouting the market for a replacement. However, the 33-year-old wants to sign a new deal with the Spanish giants. Marcelo is even willing to take a pay cut to stay to remain in Madrid.

