Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Arsenal star; club monitoring Valencia ace, and more - 11 February 2022

Real Madrid have maintained their position at atop the La Liga table after 23 games. The Spanish giants next face Villarreal in the league on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in an Arsenal full-back. Elsewhere, the La Liga side are keeping a close eye on a Valencia star. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 11th February 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Kieran Tierney

Real Madrid are interested in Kieran Tierney.

Real Madrid are interested in Kieran Tierney, according to HITC via El Espanol. The Scottish left-back has gone from strength to strength at Arsenal this season. So Los Blancos are eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners in 2019 from Celtic. He endured a difficult start to life at the Emirates, but has come into his own in the last two seasons. Tierney has become an automatic starter under Mikel Arteta, and Los Blancos are impressed with his performances.

The Spanish giants are planning to add a new left-back to their roster this year. Marcelo is set to leave at the end of the season, while Miguel Gutierrez is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans. The Italian desires more cover in his squad for Ferland Mendy, who has struggled with injuries recently.

Tierney has emerged as an option. The Scottish full-back has appeared 81 times for Arsenal to date, registering four goals and 12 assists. He was previously labelled a warrior by former Gunners full-back Ashley Cole. Los Blancos would certainly benefit from his presence in the team.

However, prising him away from the Emirates would be easier said than done. The 24-year-old is under contract with the Gunners till 2026. The Premier League giants have no intention to offload him any time soon. Meanwhile, Los Blancos might have to offload other players before they can register Tierney in their squad.

Los Blancos monitoring Jose Gaya

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Jose Gaya.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Jose Gaya, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Valencia before making his first-team bow. The 26-year-old has become a mainstay in the Los Che defence since then. Gaya has registered eight goals and 34 assists in 282 appearances for the La Liga giants.

His current contract with Valencia expires next season, but the Spaniard is yet to sign a new deal. Los Blancos have identified him as an able backup for Ferland Mendy. The Los Che captain is also wanted by Barcelona, but he could opt to remain at the Mestalla.

Nicolas Anelka tips Kylian Mbappe to move to Santiago Bernabeu

Nicolas Anelka is convinced that Kylian Mbappe will move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Former Real Madrid striker Nicolas Anelka is convinced that Kylian Mbappe will move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. The PSG star is in the final six months of his current deal with the Parisians, and has been heavily linked with Los Blancos.

Speaking to Marca, Anelka said that Mbappe would have already signed a new deal if he wanted to stay in Paris.

"Everyone says that he is going to go to (Real) Madrid. And will he want to make a difference to show precisely that he can play at (Real) Madrid? It's possible that he wants to win to leave PSG in style before going to Madrid, but the truth is that I don't know what's going on in his head," said Anelka.

"What I can say is that generally when a player wants to leave on a free (transfer)... If he wanted to stay, I think he would have signed (a contract renewal) earlier. I think he will be at (Real) Madrid next year," continued Anelka.

