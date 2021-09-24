Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Chelsea star, club contemplating move for Dutch prodigy, and more - 23rd September 2021

Real Madrid blew away Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. A hat trick from Marco Asensio, along with a brace from Karim Benzema and a rare goal from Isco, summed up a comfortable 6-1 victory on the night for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are interested in a Chelsea fullback who has earned rave reviews under Thomas Tuchel. Los Blancos also have their eyes on a 19-year-old Dutchman.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 23 September 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Reece James

Real Madrid are monitoring Reece James

Real Madrid are interested in Reece James, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are looking to reinforce their right-back area next summer and believe the Chelsea man would be a stellar addition to the squad. James has made 81 appearances for the Blues and has scored four goals and set up 11 more. His performances have caught the eye of the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid are well stocked in the right-back area, but the recent injury struggles of Dani Carvajal have started to look like a problem. Los Blancos have a makeshift option in Lucas Vazquez in the squad, but the team has missed Carvajal's presence. Alvaro Odriozola has failed to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans and is currently on loan at Fiorentina. He does not have a future at the Santiago Bernabeu and as a result, the La Liga giants are starting to look a little light in the right-back area.

Real Madrid have turned to Chelsea for a solution. James has been indispensable to Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. He has also broken into the England national team and is one of the finest fullbacks in Europe. Still only 21, James has a long and bright future ahead of him, which is why Los Blancos are eager to secure his services. However, prising him away from Chelsea could be a tough task.

Los Blancos contemplating move for Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid are plotting a move for Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Ryan Gravenberch, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Ajax prodigy has earned rave reviews with his consistent performances for the Dutch giants. The 19-year-old has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos are eager to secure his services.

Real Madrid have already signed Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer. However, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos not getting any younger, Los Blancos remain in the hunt for more midfield reinforcements. Gravenberch has 10 goals and eight assists from 69 appearances for Ajax so far.

Real Madrid monitoring Nice defender

Real Madrid are monitoring Youcef Atal, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are looking at a host of targets to address their right-back conundrum and the 25-year-old has been added to that list.

Atal has developed into one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 since joining Nice in 2018. Real Madrid are aware that the Algerian could be a cost-effective option, which would help save funds for the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland.

