Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not interested in Kylian Mbappe; club unlikely to sign Jamal Musiala, and more - December 24, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 14 games, two points behind leaders Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards have lost just once in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are unlikely to sign Jamal Musiala in 2023. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 24, 2022:

Real Madrid not interested in Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been in blistering form recently.

Real Madrid are not planning to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to Jose Felix Diaz. The French forward has been in blistering form this season for Paris Saint-Germain, amassing 19 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions.

The 24-year-old also enjoyed an exceptional 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the national team. Although Les Bleus came up short against Argentina in the final, Mbappe won the Golden Boot.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣️ Guti: “Real Madrid have to go for Kylian Mbappé. The best players have to play in Real Madrid.” @elchiringuitotv 🗣️ Guti: “Real Madrid have to go for Kylian Mbappé. The best players have to play in Real Madrid.” @elchiringuitotv https://t.co/BMuWguECZ7

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Los Blancos eager to sign him for free. However, the player had a late change of heart and opted to sign a new deal with the Parisians. That left the La Liga giants ending the transfer window without making an offensive addition.

Recent reports have claimed that Madrid are back on track for the 24-year-old and are willing to break the bank for Mbappe next summer. However, Diaz has poured cold water on those talks. The journalist said that the Spanish giants are planning to invest the money in other areas of the park.

The club are planning to prioritise midfield additions, keeping in mind their ageing pair of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Jude Bellingham is the preferred choice, while Los Blancos also have their eyes on Enzo Fernandez too. Both players are likely to cost a fortune, and the Spanish giants want to invest their efforts in securing their signature. So a move for Mbappe is not on the cards right now.

Los Blancos unlikely to sign Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are unlikely to sign Jamal Musiala in 2023, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The German prodigy recently caught the eye with Bayern Munich and is one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football. Los Blancos are also among the clubs monitoring the player with interest.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Cesc Fabregas was asked best young player at the moment? And his answer was Jamal Musiala. Cesc Fabregas was asked best young player at the moment? And his answer was Jamal Musiala. https://t.co/k2MYFinSkM

The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, both of whom are in the final phase of their career. Musiala has been identified as a possible target, with his versatility making him an astute buy. Like Valverde, the 19-year-old is also adept in carrying out multiple roles across midfield.

Real Madrid are likely to face severe competition for Musiala's signature, though, with the likes of Manchester United hot on his trails. The teenager has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Bavarians this season, registering 12 goals and nine assists. However, he's unlikely to leave the Bundesliga giants in the summer.

Real Madrid planning to bring in Fran Garcia in 2023

Fran Garcia is wanted back at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to re-sign Fran Garcia next summer, according to AS via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu before joining Rayo Vallecano in 2020. He has developed in leaps and bounds since the move and has managed to turn heads at the Santiago Bernabeu with his recent performances.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Real Madrid are very likely to bring Fran Garcia back for next season. | Real Madrid are very likely to bring Fran Garcia back for next season. @diarioas 🚨| Real Madrid are very likely to bring Fran Garcia back for next season. @diarioas

Los Blancos are looking for a new left-back following the struggles of Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman's attacking output has left a lot to be desired, while his salary demands have also stalled talks for a new deal. Garcia has emerged as an option, and the La Liga giants are planning to move for the player in 2023.

The 23-year-old has always maintained a desire to return to Real Madrid. It now appears that his dream move could materialise in the next six months. Garcia has appeared 15 times across competitions for Vallecano this season.

Poll : 0 votes