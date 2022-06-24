Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Paulo Dybala; club monitoring Tottenham Hotspur forward, and more - June 24, 2022

Real Madrid will look to scale greater heights in the upcoming campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti guided his team to a league and UEFA Champions League double last season and also won the Supercopa de Espana.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Paulo Dybala. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on a Tottenham Hotspur forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 24, 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala could be an option for the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy to consider.

Real Madrid are interested in Paulo Dybala, according to Tuttosport via AS.

The Argentinean is all set to become a free agent once his contract with Juventus expires at the end of the month. He was previously linked with a Bosman move to Inter Milan.

However, talks of a possible transfer to the San Siro have stalled at the moment. The Nerazzurri might not be able to complete a move for Dybala unless they offload a few of their current players.

Dybala, 28, is unlikely to be offered a new deal in Turin following his attempts to join Inter. The La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on how the situation unfolds.

Let's Talk Football @FootyTalkKe Real Madrid would be willing to bring Paulo Dybala to the Bernabeau only if Marco Asensio leaves the club. (Via @tuttosport Real Madrid would be willing to bring Paulo Dybala to the Bernabeau only if Marco Asensio leaves the club. (Via @tuttosport) https://t.co/9o9cByzrPn

Los Blancos are sweating on the future of Marco Asensio, who is set to enter the final month of his contract next month. If the Spaniard decides to leave, Ancelotti might be interested in securing a replacement ahead of the new season. With Dybala available on a Bosman move, the Italian could be tempted to dive for him if the need arises.

The Argentinean has been a consistent performer for the Bianconeri since joining them in 2015. Dybala has 115 goals from 293 games for the Serie A giants and could be a superb replacement for Asensio. However, Real Madrid have not yet contacted the player's camp regarding a possible move this summer.

Los Blancos monitoring Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Son Heung-Min, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 29-year-old was on fire for Tottenham Hotspur last season, scoring 23 goals from 35 games in the Premier League. The South Korean was the joint winner of the Premier League Golden Boot, earning admiration from Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants have been known to pick up world-class talents from around the globe and now have their eyes on Son.

The 29-year-old's work ethic and versatility could entice Ancelotti as he searches for a replacement for Marco Asensio. Although the La Liga giants have the South Korean on their wish list, prising him away from Spurs would be no mean feat.

Real Madrid handed chance to sign Neymar

Neymar could make a return to La Liga.

Real Madrid have been afforded the chance to sign Neymar this summer, according to El Chiringuito TV via The Hard Tackle.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly run out of patience with the Brazilian and are looking to offload him for just €50 million this summer. The player has been offered to Los Blancos via intermediaries.

Despite his poor fitness record at the Parc des Princes, Neymar still has 100 goals and 60 assists from 144 games for the Parisians. However, the Ligue 1 champions have put him up for sale as they look to revamp their squad this summer.

Los Blancos could be tempted to station the Brazilian in a blistering front three alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. However, they coule face competition from Barcelona, with the Blaugrana also handed a chance to sign their former player.

