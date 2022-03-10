Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Shakhtar Donetsk star; club monitoring Inter Milan defender, and more - 10 March 2022

Real Madrid registered a thrilling 3-1 win over PSG to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League on Wednesday. A second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema helped the La Liga giants win the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Shakhtar Donetsk full-back. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are monitoring an Inter Milan defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 10th March 2022:

Real Madrid interested in Vinicius Tobias

Real Madrid are interested in Vinicius Tobias, according to AS. The Brazilian right-back has emerged as the next big thing in South American football. The Merengues believe the 18-year-old could thrive in Spain.

Tobias joined Shakhtar Donetsk this January with a lot of hype. He has been on the radar of Manchester United and Manchester City, while Los Blancos have also been monitoring him for a while. Donetsk won the race for the 18-year-old's signature, but his stay at the club could come to an unceremonious end now.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, FIFA has decided to open the transfer window immediately for clubs in both countries. The ruling will allow all foreigners playing for Russian and Ukrainian clubs to leave immediately on a free move. Real Madrid are hoping to make the most of the situation by attempting to take Tobias to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are expected to invest in a new right-back this summer. Dani Ceballos has endured a difficult campaign, so manager Carlo Ancelotti wants more cover for the position. The Italian does have Lucas Vazquez as a makeshift right-back but is not entirely convinced with the Spaniard. As such, a move for Tobias makes sense.

However, Atletico Madrid are also interested in the Brazilian. Manager Diego Simeone wants the 18-year-old as a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Newcastle United in January.

Los Blancos monitoring Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni is sought after at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Alessandro Bastoni, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Italian has grown into a defensive pillar for Inter Milan in the last few seasons. He was indispensable for the Nerazzurri last season, helping them win the Serie A title. The 22-year-old has continued his good form this campaign, making 34 appearances across competitions, prompting Los Blancos to take notice.

The La Liga giants are yet to sign replacements for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. Ancelotti is tipped to pay special attention to his backline this summer, and Bastoni, who is contracted with Inter till 2024, is on the tactician's agenda.

Carlo Ancelotti credits 'magical' Santiago Bernabeu for PSG win

Carlo Ancelotti hailed the impact of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful in the superb win against PSG. Real Madrid went behind in the first half, trailing 0-2 on aggregate, but mounted a tremendous comeback after the break.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden

#UCL @MrAncelotti : "We suffered a lot in the first half, but we did it. We had trouble getting the ball. We tried to press... But it was a good press from Karim that brought us the first goal and after that the magic of this stadium and these fans came with it." 👔 @MrAncelotti: "We suffered a lot in the first half, but we did it. We had trouble getting the ball. We tried to press... But it was a good press from Karim that brought us the first goal and after that the magic of this stadium and these fans came with it."#UCL https://t.co/ZGb5DF6JFZ

After the win, Ancelotti pointed out that Los Blancos could compete against any team on their day.

"We suffered a lot but held on. We had problems getting the ball, but good pressure from Karim allowed us to equalise, and then the magic of the Bernabeu appeared. From 1-1, there was only one team going to win. If we're playing well, we can compete against any team. Things have changed because we played better tonight. Luck, of course, helps," said Ancelotti.

The manager continued:

"Tonight was the magic of the stadium and a club with great history. I've had a lot of games in this competition, and there were few like tonight. Hopefully it won't be forgotten, and it will lead us to do well throughout this Champions League."

Madrid scored three times in 17 second-half minutes as the hosts turned a 0-2 aggregate deficit to a 3-2 lead and held on. The floodgates opened for the 13-time champions after PSG custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma dallied a routine clearance and was made to pay dearly.

Edited by Bhargav