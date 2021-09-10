Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Spanish midfielder, club enter race for Fulham prodigy, and more - 10th September 2021

Real Madrid are all set to play at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in almost a year on Saturday when they face Celta Vigo in La Liga. Los Blancos are hoping to mark the occasion with a win. Carlo Ancelotti is likely to make a few changes to his starting eleven, with an eye on the midweek tie against Inter Milan.

Real Madrid are interested in a Spanish midfielder who has taken La Liga by a storm of late. Los Blancos have also entered the race for a 19-year-old Fulham star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 10 September 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Spanish midfielder

Real Madrid are interested in Carlos Soler

Real Madrid are interested in Carlos Soler, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Spanish midfielder has earned rave reviews with his form of late and recently earned his debut for his nation. Soler has three goals from three games for Valencia this season and has popped up on the radar of Los Blancos. He also picked up two goals from his first three games for Spain, endearing himself to Luis Enrique in the process.

2 - Carlos Soler is one of only two players to have scored in each of his first two games for Spain 🇪🇸 in all comps since at least September 2006 (two goals), after Mario Gaspar in 2015 (two). Impact. pic.twitter.com/d0jPwNKWkW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 5, 2021

Real Madrid have signed Eduardo Camavinga this summer, but remain in the hunt for more reinforcements to their midfield. Luka Modric is already in the twilight of his career and Los Blancos are scouting the markets for a successor. The La Liga giants believe Soler could be a viable choice. Valencia currently value him at €150m, but the player has less than two years left on his current deal, so he could be available for less next summer.

The 24-year-old already has a beeline for his services, with Arsenal and Liverpool also monitoring him with interest. Soler rose through the ranks at Valencia and has 26 goals and 26 assists from 188 appearances for the La Liga side so far.

Los Blancos enter race for Fulham prodigy

Fabio Carvalho is wanted by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have entered the race for Fabio Carvalho, according to Daily Mail. The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Fulham since breaking into the first team last season. An attacking midfielder by profession, Carvalho has come into his own this season, scoring thrice and setting up another in five games in the Championship. His performances have caught the attention of clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos.

Real Madrid believe the youngster could be an ideal replacement for Marco Asensio, with the Spaniard’s future hanging in the balance. Carvalho can play on the flanks or through the middle, and his versatility has endeared him to Los Blancos.

Real Madrid monitoring Uruguayan youngster

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Agustin Alvarez Martinez, according to Marca. The 20-year-old has been tipped to become the next Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan scored on his international debut last Sunday, helping his nation to a 4-2 victory over Bolivia. Alvarez caught the eye while playing for Penarol de Montevideo and impressed Los Blancos scouts after breaking into the scene with La Celeste.

Real Madrid are keeping an eye on 20-year-old Peñarol striker Agustín Álvarez Martínez nicknamed as "the next Cavani". He scored 113 goals in 170 games for Peñarol's youth teams. If Real Madrid were to sign him, he would join Castilla.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/17cqVo7Cga — Madrid Updates (@_MadridUpdates) September 9, 2021

The player enjoys a close relationship with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, who was on the pitch on Sunday.

