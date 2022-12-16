Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos leading Josko Gvardiol race; AS Roma want Luka Modric, and more - December 16, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to resume their quest for silverware when the season resumes at the end of the month. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to defend both both La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles he won last season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are leading the race to sign Josko Gvardiol. Elsewhere, AS Roma are interested in Luka Modric. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 16, 2022.

Real Madrid leading Josko Gvardiol race

Josko Gvardiol could ignite a bidding war in 2023.

Real Madrid are among the favourites to lap up Josko Gvardiol next year, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio via Madrid Universal. The 20-year-old was among the finest defenders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although Croatia failed to progress beyond the semifinals, Gvardiol was highly appreciated for his exploits.

The Croatian has enjoyed a steady rise at RB Leipzig this season. He has registered one goal in 19 appearances for the Bundesliga side, turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are looking for defensive reinforcements following the uncertainties surrounding the future of Nacho Fernandez. The Spaniard could opt to leave the La Liga giants once his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff Josko Gvardiol has a contract at RB Leipzig until 2027, but a release clause, reportedly for around 112 million euros, becomes active in the summer of 2024. [ Josko Gvardiol has a contract at RB Leipzig until 2027, but a release clause, reportedly for around 112 million euros, becomes active in the summer of 2024. [ @Transfermarkt 🚨Josko Gvardiol has a contract at RB Leipzig until 2027, but a release clause, reportedly for around 112 million euros, becomes active in the summer of 2024. [@Transfermarkt] https://t.co/dvUMk2B41X

Ancelotti could be tempted to rope in Gvardiol to address the situation. The 20-year-old's arrival could also sort out the centre-back position for at least a decade. Real Madrid are among a host of clubs monitoring the Croatian, with Chelsea also in the mix. The Blues also have a good chance of winning the race for the player's signature.

AS Roma want Luka Modric

Luka Modric is wanted at Roma.

AS Roma are planning to sign Luka Modric on a Bosman move next summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Croatian has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in the history of the beautiful game at Real Madrid. The 37-year-old continues to go strong at the Santiago Bernabeu and is an integral part of Los Blancos' midfield.

Modric has already appeared 18 times for the La Liga giants across competitions this season, scoring five goals and recording two assists. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, speculation is ripe about his future. Roma are hoping to convince the Croatian to take up a new challenge and move to Serie A.

However, given Modric's importance to Ancelotti, Real Madrid are unlikely to let him go. The 37-year-old is largely expected to sign a new deal with Los Blancos before the end of the season.

Roberto Carlos wishes Endrick good luck

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has wished Endrick good luck after the latter completed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos announced recently that they have struck a deal with Palmeiras that would see the Brazilian prodigy join the club in 2024. The 16-year-old comes with a huge reputation and could turn out to be a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

Speaking to the media in Qatar, Carlos said that Endrick would soon be playing for the best club in the world.

"Endrick is now going to play with the greats. He has been playing with the youth team; I think he has played two games with Palmeiras. With people his age, he is playing very well,” said Roberto Carlos.

He added:

“If it’s official, which it already is, in two years, he’s going to really know what the Spanish League is like; he’s going to play for the best club in the world. Regarding the signings, you just have to wish them good luck.”

Endrick can only arrive on European shores once he turns 18 in the summer of 2024.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3226 votes