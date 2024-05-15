Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make Luka Modric decision, Manchester City want Toni Kroos, and more - May 15, 2024

Real Madrid secured a 5-0 win over Alaves on Tuesday, May 14, in La Liga. A Vinicius Junior brace, along with goals from Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Federico Valverde marked a fruitful night for Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have decided against offering Luka Modric a new deal. Elsewhere, Manchester City are interested in Toni Kroos.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 15, 2024.

Real Madrid make Luka Modric decision

Luka Modric

Real Madrid have decided to let Luka Modric leave this summer, according to journalist Jorge Picon. The Croatian midfielder is in the final months of his contract with the club and his future remains up in the air. The player has drawn interest from suitors in the Middle East as well as the MLS, but apparently wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 38-year-old is even willing to accept a wage reduction to continue his association with Los Blancos.

However, the club believe that it is time to part ways with Modric. The veteran midfielder has struggled for chances this season, registering two goals and eight assists from 43 games. However, almost half of those have been from the bench. The La Liga giants now want to let him go to open up space for younger talents like Arda Guler in the team. The move will also financially help the club by freeing up the Croatian's massive salary from their wage bill.

Manchester City want Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos

Manchester City want to sign Toni Kroos this summer, according to Defensa Central. The German midfielder's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season and he is yet to sign a new deal. Kroos has been a first team regular under Carlo Ancelotti this season, registering one goal and nine assists from 46 outings.

However, with a lot of competition for places in midfield, the 34-year-old could be tempted to seek a new challenge this summer. City are hoping to prise him away at the end of this campaign, and are offering him a short-term deal worth £13m per year. Kroos has already worked under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich and could be open to a reunion at the Emirates.

Los Blancos planning Dani Carvajal renewal, says journalist

Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid are planning to offer Dani Carvajal a new contract, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Spanish right-back has refused to slow down despite being on the wrong side of 30. Carvajal had appeared 39 times across competitions this season, registering five goals and five assists.

Recent reports have suggested that the La Liga champions have their eyes on Trent Alexander-Arnold as a possible successor for the Spaniard. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires next summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

In his column for Caught Offside, Moretto also acknowledged Los Blancos' interest in the 25-year-old.

“It was reported by my colleague Alfredo Matilla at Relevo that Real Madrid want to renew Dani Carvajal, and he has a very good relationship with the club. I can confirm that Real Madrid are very satisfied with Carvajal, and want to extend his stay,” wrote Moretto.

He continued:

“The Trent Alexander-Arnold link continues to be on the table, because if he doesn’t renew with Liverpool, then he will be a brilliant market opportunity, so they will wait and see how that plays out. Then there’s obviously the Alphonso Davies deal on the other side of defence, a lot will depend on the demands of Bayern Munich, so Real Madrid are waiting on that too.”

Alexander-Arnold has appeared 36 times across competitions for the Merseyside club this season, registering three goals and nine assists.