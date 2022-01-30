Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Manchester City ace; club interested in Chelsea duo, and more - 30 January 2022

Real Madrid have been in resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The Italian has powered Los Blancos to the top of the La Liga table.

They have also won the Spanish Super Cup, and have reached the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey. The La Liga giants are in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as well.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are monitoring a Manchester City star. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Chelsea duo. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 30 January 2022.

Real Madrid monitoring Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Raheem Sterling.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Raheem Sterling, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN. The Englishman is set to resume contract talks with Manchester City in the coming days. Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on developments at the Etihad.

Sterling has evolved into one of the most lethal attackers in European football since joining Manchester City in 2015. He has proved his importance to Pep Guardiola’s side this season as well.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals, and set up three more from 27 games so far. However, with his current deal expiring in 2023, Real Madrid believe they stand a chance of securing his services.

Carlo Ancelotti is likely to welcome Kylian Mbappe to his roster at the end of the season. However, the Italian might desire further reinforcements in attack.

The La Liga giants are looking for a replacement for Eden Hazard. The Belgian has cut a sorry figure since joining Los Blancos in 2019, and is expected to leave this year. The Spanish side are also set to lose Gareth Bale once his current contract expires this summer.

Sterling has emerged as an option. If he fails to commit himself to the Cityzens, Los Blancos could prise him away this summer. However, Barcelona and PSG are also in the fray for Sterling's services.

Los Blancos interested in Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta

Real Madrid have Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in their three-man defensive wish list.

Los Blancos have Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in their three-man defensive wish list, according to Sports Mole via Defensa Central. The La Liga giants are expected to bolster their backline this summer. Los Blancos have reportedly turned their attention to the Chelsea duo to provide more stability at the back.

Both players are in the final six months of their respective contracts with the Blues. The Premier League side have so far failed to extend their stay. Meanwhile, Los Blancos also have Niklas Sule on their radar, with the German also set to become a free agent this summer.

Manchester City enter race for Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

The Dutch midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Ajax. The 19-year-old has popped up on the radar of Los Blancos, who are planning to move for him this year.

The La Liga giants want to lay down succession plans for their ageing midfield, and have their eyes on Gravenberch. However, Los Blancos could face competition from a host of clubs around Europe, including Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Edited by Bhargav