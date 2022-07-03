Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring PSG striker; Carlo Ancelotti planning new role for Eden Hazard, and more - July 2, 2022

Real Madrid remain committed to improving their squad over the summer. The La Liga giants enjoyed a highly successful 2021-22 campaign but remain hungry for more glory in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker. Elsewhere, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to use Eden Hazard in a new role in the upcoming season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 2, 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Mauro Icardi, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Argentinean striker’s time at the Parc des Princes could be coming to an end this summer. Los Blancos are plotting to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Icardi joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2019 on a season-long loan deal. His move was made permanent the next year after a series of impressive displays. However, the arrival of Lionel Messi last summer forced him down the pecking order in Paris. The 29-year-old appeared just 24 times in the league last season, only ten of which were starts, scoring four goals.

Icardi is surplus to requirements at the French giants, and new sporting director Luis Campos has already put him up for sale. The Argentinean has been linked with a return to Italy, with Serie A newcomers Monza interested in his signature. Los Blancos have now entered the fray.

The La Liga giants remain in the hunt for a new striker after failing to convince Kylian Mbappe to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. With Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic likely to leave this summer, Madrid are searching for viable cover for Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid are scouting the market for solutions and have added Icardi to their wishlist. The 29-year-old is expected to cost less than €30 million, making him a cost-effective option for Los Blancos. However, with Madrid seemingly at daggers with the Parisians following the Mbappe saga, a move might be tricky to complete.

Carlo Ancelotti planning new role for Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is preparing for a fresh start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti is planning to use Eden Hazard as cover for Karim Benzema next season, according to AS.

The French striker was heavily used last campaign, so the club will have to ensure he doesn’t suffer a burnout ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Ancelotti has his eyes on Hazard as an alternative for the 35-year-old. The Belgian is looking to start anew next season after having an osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula removed.

The 31-year-old is hoping to make up for lost time after regaining full fitness. However, Hazard has little chance of ousting Vinicius Junior from his preferred position on the left flank.

Rodrygo Goes has also shown promise on the right flank, which has prompted Ancelotti to consider deploying Hazard as a false nine. The Belgian operated in the role with decent success at Chelsea, so Los Blancos are hoping that experience comes in handy next season.

Real Betis want Isco

Isco (left) has left the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Real Betis are interested in Isco, according to AS via The Hard Tackle. The Spanish midfielder is available on a Bosman move now that his contract with Real Madrid has expired. The 30-year-old was not offered a new deal and has left the club as a free agent at the end of June. Betis were previously working hard to secure a return for their former player Dani Ceballos.

However, Isco’s availability has forced a change of plans, with the 30-year-old instantly becoming a priority for the Andalusian giants. Betis are eager to add Isco’s experience to their roster and could only turn to Ceballos if they miss out on their primary target.

