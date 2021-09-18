Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Serie A star, Juventus interested in Serbian striker, and more - 18th September 2021

Real Madrid travel to Mestalla on Sunday to face Valencia in La Liga. Both sides are on ten points in the league table, but Los Blancos sit above Los Murcielagos in the table because they have scored more goals. Carlo Ancelotti will be aware his team need to be at their best to secure all three points on the night.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on a Serie A star who is also being monitored by Manchester City. Juventus are interested in a Los Blancos striker.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 18 September 2021.

Real Madrid monitoring Dusan Vlahovic

Real Madrid are interested in Dusan Vlahovic

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Carlo Ancelotti's arrival has rejuvenated the previously faltering frontline, but Los Blancos remain eager to bolster their attack. The La Liga giants have identified the Serbian striker as an option to indulge next summer.

Vlahovic has been on song for the past few seasons and has continued his hot streak in the current campaign. The 21-year-old has five goals from four games so far and it is no surprise to see Real Madrid hot on his heels. Los Blancos are targeting a move for Erling Haaland next summer. However, the Norwegian already has a beeline for his services, and prising him away will not be easy.

Real Madrid are already preparing contingency plans if a move for Haaland doesn't materialize. Los Blancos will turn to Vlahovic if they fail in their pursuit of their primary target. However, with Atletico Madrid leading the race for his signature and Manchester City also interested, securing the Serbian's services will not be easy.

Juventus interested in Luka Jovic

Juventus are interested in Luka Jovic

Juventus are contemplating a move for Luka Jovic, according to Sports Mole via Calciomercato. The Serbian has struggled since joining Real Madrid in 2019 and has made just six starts for Los Blancos so far. The arrival of Carlo Ancelotti has failed to usher in a change of fortune, and Jovic has featured just twice as a substitute this season.

The Serbian is craving regular game time and the Bianconeri are hoping to lure him with the promise of first-team football. The Serie A giants have initiated contact regarding an initial loan deal. Real Madrid are willing to consider a move if the offer includes an obligation to buy.

Ferland Mendy set to be sidelined for three weeks

Ferland Mendy is set to be sidelined for three weeks

Ferland Mendy will be out of action for three weeks, according to Marca. The Frenchman picked up a muscular injury ahead of Real Madrid's game last weekend against Celta Vigo. It has now been revealed that he will have to spend up to three weeks on the sidelines.

Mendy is not expected to return until after the international break, which means he is likely to be out for a month. The Frenchman will miss games against Valencia, Real Mallorca, Villarreal, Sheriff and Espanyol during that time.

