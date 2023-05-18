Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos need multiple signings; club preparing official offer for Jude Bellingham, and more - May 18, 2023

Real Madrid suffered a demoralising 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17) in the UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg. That confirmed Carlo Ancelotti's team's exit following a 5-1 aggregate loss.

Meanwhile, a club legend reckonsLos Blancos need multiple signings. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are preparing to submit an official offer for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 18, 2023:

Real Madrid need multiple signings, says Predrag Mijatovic

Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic reckons Los Blancos are at the dawn of a new squad cycle.

The La Liga giants received a humbling against Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League. The result raised multiple questions about the club’s ageing squad.

After the game, Mijatovic said that his former club need a new striker and full-backs, among others.

"I believe that we can clearly speak of a cycle that has ended. We all know that Real Madrid need a new striker; they need full-backs. ... but it's not easy. Where do you find them? How are they going to adapt? You have to do a deep analysis and make decisions," said Mijatovic.

He continued:

"The renewals of Modric, Kroos or Benzema? I think it's the end of the cycle, but I don't think it's the end of seeing those players here. I don't think it's done in a day."

Mijatovic also opened up on Carlo Ancelotti’s future, adding that things could get difficult for the Italian after the defeat.

"Ancelotti? It seems to me that he has quite a difficult time continuing. Personally, I would like to see him next year, but knowing a little how the people who make decisions in Madrid think, it is quite difficult for him," said Mijatovic.

Real Madrid next face Valencia on Sunday (May 21) in La Liga

Los Blancos preparing formal offer for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are preparing to submit an official offer to Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is a wanted man ahead of the summer, but the La Liga giants are reportedly close to winning the race for his signature. Los Blancos have already struck a deal with the player and now need to convince the Bundesliga side to agree to a transfer.

Dortmund are likely to demand a colossal fee for their prized asset. Bellingham has gone from strength to strength since arriving at the Signal Iduna Park in 2020, and Real Madrid want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two clubs have a cordial relationship, which is likely to aid in the transfer. The La Liga giants are ready to get the process rolling by placing their proposal on the table soon.

Luka Modric opens up on City defeat

Luka Modric admitted that Manchester City deserved the win on Wednesday.

Luka Modric has defended his teammates after a demoralising defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Real Madrid were taken apart by the Cityzens on Wednesday, which ended their title defence. Los Blancos received criticism for their underwhelming performance, with a widespread call for change urged at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking after the game, Modric said that the current team are still good enough to bring more success to the club.

"When Madrid lose, everything becomes very big. With each defeat, there is a lot of analysis and criticism, but that is why we are here. We have to live with that. We are used to it. Criticism is not going to sink us. Some of it is constructive, and we accept it after a defeat like this. City have been better, but this team still has a lot to give," said Modric.

He added:

"It’s sport. Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. Today, we weren’t good, and they deserved to go through. We wanted to play a good game, but City were superior. You have to accept this defeat first and see what happens later, but this team has a lot to give and can still bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid without a doubt.”

The La Liga giants have failed to defend the league and Champions League this season.

