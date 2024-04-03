Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offer €40m for Reece James, Carlo Ancelotti wants Ferland Mendy stay, and more - April 3, 2024

Real Madrid are looking forward to their upcoming Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, April 9. Los Blancos will be eager to pick up a win to head into the away leg with an advantage.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are willing to offer €40m for Reece James. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti wants Ferland Mendy to stay at the club beyond the summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 3, 2024.

Real Madrid offer €40m for Reece James

Reece James is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are willing to pay Chelsea €40m for the services of Reece James, according to Fichajes.

Carlo Ancelotti is laying down succession plans for Dani Carvajal, who is no longer young. James has all the ingredients to carry out the job, although his injury woes remain a concern. The 24-year-old has missed 31 games with surgery and hamstring issues this season.

Despite his struggles, the La Liga giants remain keen to take him to Spain. James is highly rated on the European circuit and has had admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu for a while.

There was interest from the club last summer too, but the Blues managed to keep him at Stamford Bridge and offered him the armband as well. Los Blancos are now ready to test Chelsea's resolve this year, although their offer might not entice the London giants.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Ferland Mendy to stay

Ferland Mendy's future remains up in the air

Carlo Ancelotti wants Ferland Mendy to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond this summer, according to AS.

The French left-back has found a new lease of life this season, registering one goal from 29 outings across competitions. The Italian manager is very pleased with the 28-year-old, who has started 12 of the last 14 games and has been vocal in his praise for the player in recent times.

Mendy was heavily linked with an exit last summer and Real Madrid are reportedly preparing for his departure this year as well. Bayern Munich speedster Alphonso Davies has been earmarked as the ideal replacement and the club are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

However, Ancelotti has advised Los Blancos to retain Mendy's services, with his current contract set to expire in 2025. As such, a renewal could be on the cards.

Kylian Mbappe advised to join Liverpool by former player

Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to the Santiago Bernabeu

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has advised Kylian Mbapppe to join Liverpool. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is already in talks to join Real Madrid on a Bosman move this summer. The Parisians are resigned to losing the player this summer, but Pires believes that he could still turn down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, the former French international advised Mbappe to team up with Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

“I’m sorry, Kylian, but you weren’t the first player to say no to Real Madrid. I don’t know what decision he will make in the end, but I turned Madrid down because I had two other options. I’m sure that if I didn’t have the opportunity of going to Arsenal or Juventus I would have gone to Real Madrid. That’s for sure,” said Pires.

“I would like to see him at Liverpool. It’s a great family club, there’s a good structure, no pressure, the fans are level-headed... And I think a Salah-Mbappé partnership could be really explosive. I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid,” he added.

The Reds have previously held an interest in Mbappe, but are not in the running for the 25-year-old right now.