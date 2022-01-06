Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offer €50 million for Kylian Mbappe; club end interest in Chelsea star, and more - 5 January 2022

Real Madrid face Alcoyano in the Round of 32 of the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday. Los Blancos will look to return to winning ways after their shock defeat to Getafe in La Liga last weekend.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have offered €50 million to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe in January. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have ended their pursuit of a Chelsea defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 5th January 2022.

Real Madrid offer €50 million for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have submitted a €50 million bid to sign Mbappe this month.

Real Madrid have submitted a €50 million bid to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to Italian football agent Giovanni Branchini. The Frenchman is a long-term target for Los Blancos. The La Liga giants have stepped up their efforts to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

Mbappe is among the hottest attackers in world football at the moment. The 23-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid for some time. Los Blancos were very eager to sign him last summer, and even offered €180 million for his signature. However, PSG rejected their bid.

Mbappe's current contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, and talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far.

The Parisians remain hopeful of tying the player down to a new deal, even though the Frenchman dreams of a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are ready to take advantage of the situation, and have submitted an offer for him to test the waters.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Marca, Branchini said that the ball is now in PSG's court.

"It depends on PSG now, as Real Madrid have gone back in for Mbappe by offering 50 million euros a few days ago. I don't know how this will play out. It seems to me that this move from Florentino Perez is worth watching closely," said Branchini.

Los Blancos end interest in Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have ended their interest in Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid have ended their interest in Antonio Rudiger, according to Marca via El Chiringuito Twitch channel. The Chelsea defender is in the final six months of his current contract. The German is being monitored by a host of top clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos.

However, it now appears that Real Madrid will not proceed with their pursuit of Rudiger. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with the pairing of David Alaba and Eder Militao at the heart of his backline, which partly explains Los Blancos' decision to drop their interest in Rudiger.

The La Liga giants could also have baulked at the 28-year-old's massive salary demands.

Newcastle United willing to pay €20 million for Gareth Bale

Newcastle United are willing to pay €20 million to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this month.

Newcastle United are willing to pay €20 million to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this month, according to El Nacional. The Welshman's current contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season. The La Liga giants have no intentions of tying him down to a new deal.

Bale dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, and his situation has not improved under Carlo Ancelotti. The 32-year-old could be tempted by a move back to the Premier League.

Edited by Bhargav