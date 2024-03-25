Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered Chelsea duo; club suffer Achraf Hakimi blow, and more - March 25, 2024

Real Madrid lock horns with Athletic Club on Sunday, March 31, in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team are the favourites to win the league and have opened up an eight-point lead atop the standings after 29 games.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have been offered the chance to sign two Chelsea players. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their pursuit of PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 25, 2024:

Real Madrid offered Chelsea duo

Enzo Fernandez's future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella this summer, according to Defensa Central.

Chelsea are looking to offload multiple players this year, including Fernandez and Cucurella. While the Argentinean has been a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge, the Spanish full-back has been an isolated figure.

Los Blancos are on the hunt for Ferland Mendy's replacement, with the Frenchman expected to leave come summer. Cucurella could be an interesting choice for the role, but Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is the preferred candidate for the job.

Meanwhile, a move for Fernandez appears unlikely, with Carlo Ancelotti spoilt for choice in the middle of the park. Even if Dani Ceballos and Luka Modric leave, the La Liga giants have enough options in midfield.

Los Blancos suffer Achraf Hakimi blow

Achraf Hakimi is unlikely to leave PSG this year.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Achraf Hakimi. According to French football expert Jonathan Johnson, Paris Saint-Germain are unlikely to allow the Moroccan right-back to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are looking for a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal, and Hakimi fits the bill. However, speaking to PSG Talk, Johnson pointed out that the Parisians will do their best to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

“I find it difficult to think that Real Madrid would be able to pull off a raid on any club, let alone PSG, for two players. I think it’ll already be painful enough for PSG to see Kylian Mbappé potentially going there," said Johnson.

He continued:

“So I do think that PSG will do their best to try to keep Hakmi. The one thing that I would say is that I think whatever decision PSG and Hakimi make next, they have to be absolutely sure that it is going to be the best for all parties concerned.”

Hakimi's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in 2026.

Real Madrid don't need Kylian Mbappe, says Hollywood star

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid don't need Kylian Mbappe, according to Hollywood icon Viggo Mortensen.

The French superstar is apparently close to arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move this summer. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while, and their efforts are set to bear fruit this year.

However, speaking to La Provence, the Lord of the Rings actor said that the club should put their trust on Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo instead.

"We don't need Mbappe at Real Madrid. I think with Bellingham and Rodrygo we have what we need, he is not necessary. He should have come here two years ago. It's too late now. It's just for president Florentino Perez's ego," said Mortensen.

Mbappe is reportedly in the final phase of negotiations with Real Madrid, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.