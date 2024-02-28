Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan Alphonso Davies offer; Luka Modric urged to accept reduced role, and more - February 28, 2024

Real Madrid lock horns with Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday (March 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team, with 65 points, are six points clear at the top after 26 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are preparing their opening offer for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, veteran midfielder Luka Modric has been urged to accept a reduced role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 28, 2024:

Real Madrid plan Alphonso Davies offer

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabue.

Real Madrid are planning a €35 million offer for Alphonso Davies, according to Cadena SER.

The Canadian left-back is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich, who have struggled to convince him to sign a new deal. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and are planning to prise him away this summer.

The La Liga giants want to offer Davies a four-year deal that would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2028. The Canadian would be an upgrade on Ferland Mendy, whose future remains in question. However, the Bavarians are likely to demand €50 million to part ways with the 23-year-old.

Luka Modric urged to accept reduced role

Luka Modric’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has advised Luka Modric to accept a reduced role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid, and his future remains up in the air. Modric has struggled for game time this season under Carlo Ancelotti, registering 29 appearances, starting 16.

The 38-year-old is apparently frustrated at the situation and is considering his next move. The La Liga giants would want him to stay, given his legendary status at the club, but Modric could be tempted to leave in search of regular football.

However, Guti said on El Chiringuito that the Croatian must accept that he's now in the twilight of his career.

“Luka Modric is not managing his situation well. You have to realise years pass, and you can’t play all the games. A physique that you no longer have is required.

"He can still be useful for Real Madrid if he stays, but he must understand his role. Half of the games and minutes off the bench,” said Guti.

Modric has interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, while Inter Miami have had talks with him regarding a move to the MLS.

Los Blancos receive Xabi Alonso boost

Xabi Alonso could be on the move.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to move for Xabi Alonso in the future.

According to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus, the Spanish manager is unlikely to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Alonso has done a stunning job at the BayArena, taking his team to the top of the Bundesliga.

His efforts has apparently turned heads at Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with both clubs set to be in the market for a new manager this summer. Meanwhile, Los Blancos also admire their former player, but with Ancelotti signing a new deal till 2026, their need for a managerial change is not urgent.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Daily Star, Matthaus said that Alonso isn’t done yet with Leverkusen.

“His dream may be to one day coach Bayern, Liverpool or Real Madrid. But, in my opinion, he is not done at Leverkusen yet. Xabi is not someone who gets carried away by big names. He has celebrated too many successes as a player for that,” said Matthaus.

He continued:

“He, in addition, is not going to be guided by the economic aspect. What matters to him is what he has built and who he has built it with. He knows where he comes from and what he owes to others. That's why I don't think he's going to sign for another club next season.”

Matthaus added that Alonso could be a great fit at the Allianz Arena

“I can't think of any coach in Europe or the world who fits Bayern Munich better than Xabi Alonso. But Alonso is focused on Bayer Leverkusen, and I think that is good.

"Xabi Alonso is not yet interested in Bayern Munich nor in Liverpool or Real Madrid. He is only interested in winning three titles with Leverkusen in the next two and a half months,” said Matthaus.

He concluded:

“The way he was a player, he is the same now as a coach. He is true to his character. The stories that are unfolding now and in the coming weeks and months don't matter to him. He has no pressure and can take things easy.”

The La Liga giants could move for Alonso next summer, when Ancelotti enters the final year of his contract.