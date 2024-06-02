Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan Kylian Mbappe announcement, Luka Modric signs extension, and more - June 2, 2024

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over a spirited Borussia Dortmund side in the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday, June 1. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior found the back of the net to help Los Blancos win their 15th European title.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions are preparing to announce Kylian Mbappe's arrival. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has already signed a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 2, 2024.

Real Madrid plan Kylian Mbappe announcement

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are preparing to announce the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French superstar will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) once his contract expires this summer. Romano has previously confirmed that the player is in talks to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that Los Blancos want to announce Mbappe's signing after the Champions League final.

“It’s a crucial weekend for the Kylian Mbappe deal because Real Madrid are working on everything in terms of an announcement being made after the Champions League final,” wrote Romano.

Romano went on to state that Mbappe's salary will be at par with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, but he will receive a mammoth signing fee.

“Let me confirm one crucial point from Real Madrid sources and also sources close to the player… the message on his salary is very clear. Kylian Mbappe’s fixed salary will be absolutely in the same range as other stars at the club like Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Jr. It will not be anywhere close to the salary he had on the table from Madrid two years ago. That’s absolutely confirmed," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Of course what’s going to make the difference is his image rights. He will own a good part of the image rights in the agreement, but don’t forget the signing fee of over €100m, split over the five years of his contract. We are just waiting on the formal steps and then guys, it’s gonna be time for the big reveal.”

The La Liga giants have been hot on the heels of Mbappe for a while and he arrives at the club as one of the best players in the world.

Luka Modric signs extension

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has already committed his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Croatian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti this season, and his contract is set to run out at the end of this month.

Understandably, Modric's future is subject to speculation, with the player already wanted in the Middle East and the MLS. However, with Toni Kroos all set to retire this summer, Real Madrid have opted to hand the 38-year-old a new contract. The player was always keen to stay at the club beyond this summer and his wish has now been granted.

An official announcement is expected soon and it will be heartening news for the Los Blancos faithful. Modric has previously expressed a desire to hang his boots at the club, so the upcoming season could be his last.

Los Blancos suffer Alphonso Davies blow

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies could sign a new deal with Bayern Munich, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. Real Madrid are keen to secure the services of the Canadian left-back, whose contract with the Bavarians expires next summer. Davies hasn't signed a new deal yet, although there's a renewal offer on the table for him to consider.

Los Blancos are plotting to prise him away for a reduced fee. The Spanish champions have had their eyes on the 23-year-old for a while and are looking to go for the kill this year. Ferland Mendy's future at the club remains uncertain and Davies has been identified as an upgrade.

It was previously believed that the player is also keen to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it now appears that the Canadian has had a change of heart with the arrival of Vincent Kompany. The Belgian manager wants Davies to stay and he is apparently willing to comply.